Preston Police Department
Oct. 8: investigated a juvenile problem, a noise problem, a false alarm at a business and a false 911 call. Investigated a traffic accident and returned a bike that was found to its owner. Provided a welfare check. Investigated a case of criminal mischief, in which cheese and vaseline were put on vehicles.
Oct. 9: Took report of a non-sufficent funds check. Investigated report of a sex offense. Attempted to locate a vehicle with no headlights on.
Oct. 10: Provided medical assistance to ambulance crew. Investigated a 911 hang-up.
Oct. 11: Provided medical assistance. Returned to it home, a dog at large. Took report of stolen bicycles. Dog claimed by its owner. Investigated a report of property damage. Assist Franklin County Sheriff's office with a one-vehicle rollover accident.
Oct. 12: Took report of stolen property, which was later found. Provided medical assistance to a person having a seizure.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Oct. 9: Investigated a home invasion burglary. Followed up on a mental subject and a 911 hang-up. Transported two prisoners. Assisted three citizens, one with a lockout and another with an animal problem. Assisted Idaho Health and Welfare.
Oct. 10: Responded to two car versus deer traffic accidents, one resulting in property damage. Investigated reports of a suspicious vehicle, a medical fall, and a fish and game issue. Assisted a citizen. Followed up on a report of a suspicious person. Unlocked a vehicle. Removed a dead deer from the roadway. Responded to a juvenile problem and to an intrusion alarm.
Oct. 11: Responded to a report of cows out, a down power line, and a medical fall. Assisted with a medical issue. Transported a prisoner. Assisted a citizen, a motorist, and with a traffic accident resulting in injuries.
Oct. 12: Investigated a report of theft. Conducted a VIN inspection. Responded to an intrusion alarm which ended up being a false alarm. Responded to a report of a family dispute and later to a citizen dispute at La Tienda.
Oct. 13: Conducted a VIN inspection. Followed up on a report of an animal issue. Investigated a verbal domestic dispute. Responded to a deer versus car accident.
Oct. 14: Responded to a mental subject and then to a deer versus car accident on Highway 91 at Milepost 5. Controlled traffic. Responded to a fall and to a juvenile problem. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle.
Oct. 15: Responded to a fall and then to a cow near the roadway. Investigated an accident and an intrusion alarm. Assisted two citizens who were locked out of their vehicle. Transported two juveniles to detention without incident. Assisted the FCA and Idaho Health and Welfare. Investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in a church parking lot. Investigated a second suspicious vehicle/person. Responded to a traffic hazard.
Oct. 16: Responded to a threat with a weapon. Conducted two VIN inspections. Responded to a report of an animal problem.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Edwin Johnson, 41, on Oct. 18, by Preston Police Department (PPD), on an agent's warrant and for domestic battery.
James Hake, 41, on Oct. 14, by PPD, for violation of a city ordinance. Bond was set at $300.
Noah Hoth, 20, on Oct. 11, b PPD, for petit theft, receiving stolen property and malicious injury to property.
Court sentences
Brandon Orson Ames, 35, Ogden, pled guilty to three charges of grand theft where the value of the property taken exceeds $1,000 and a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle.
Kadeen Jade Bingham, 24, Preston, was fined $3,173.50, was sentenced to 365 days jail time, 113 days of which were suspended, and placed on five years of felony probation, for possession of a controlled substance.
Donald J. Broncheau, 51, Hyrum, was fined $332, for operating a vehicle without a motor carrier permit.
Katerina Ann Hill, 40, Preston, was fined $250, was sentenced to 30 days jail time, which was suspended, and placed on one year unsupervised probation, for domestic violence battery without traumatic injury against a household member.
Mace Mcknight, 35, Smithfield, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, which was suspended, had his drivers license suspended for 90 days, and was placed on one year supervised probation, for driving under the influence.
Jayme Sidney Teller, 20, Preston, was fined $595, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, which was suspended, and placed on nine months supervised probation, for use or possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use and possession of marijuana.
Seth Johnson Teller, 18, Preston, was fined $595, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, which was suspended, and placed on nine months supervised probation, for use or possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use and possession of marijuana.
Sage Montgomery Weston, 25, Montpelier, was fined $303, for operating without a CDL when required.
Brady Scott Wood, 41, Lehi, was fined $280, for operating a vehicle without a trip permit.
Jeffrey Loran Wood, 45, Smithfield, was fined $424, for operating without a CDL when required.