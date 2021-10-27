Preston Police Department
Oct. 15: Assisted medical personnel on three occasions. Followed up on a 911 hang up. Assisted another agency with a possible DUI. Responded to a hit and run. Conducted a welfare check following a 911 hang up. Assisted two citizens, one with a protection order. Cited an individual for a DUI.
Oct. 16: Assisted medical personnel. Followed up on two 911 hang ups. Assisted another agency. Responded to a juvenile problem and an animal problem. Conducted a VIN inspection. Performed civil standby. Assisted medical personnel. Responded to a report of a barking dog.
Oct. 17: Assisted another agency. Responded to two animal problems and a juvenile problem. Assisted ambulance personnel. Assisted in a civil matter eviction. Conducted a welfare check.
Oct. 18: Assisted medical personnel on two occasions. Followed up on a 911 hang up. Responded to an animal problem, a vehicle lockout, and a lockout. Conducted a welfare check. Responded to an accident, a report of a credit card being used without consent, and an animal problem.
Oct. 19: Investigated a report of theft. Cited an individual for a protective order violation. Assisted a citizen. Responded to a one vehicle accident, a lockout, and a report of a horse on the highway.
Oct. 20: Responded to a two vehicle accident. Cited an individual for a protection order violation. Assisted three citizens. Responded to a hit and run traffic accident. Conducted a welfare check. Investigated to a report of counterfeiting. Responded to a two vehicle, non-injury accident. Transported a prisoner. Served an agent’s warrant.
Franklin County Sheriff Office
Oct. 15: Followed up on a 911 hang-up and a 911 open line call. Investigated a report of harassment. Responded to a report of an intoxicated female driving near Maverick in Franklin. Attempted to locate a vehicle. Assisted another agency.
Oct. 16: Responded to an animal problem. Assisted Idaho Fish & Game on two occasions. Responded to a family dispute. Assisted medical personnel. Followed up on a 911 hang up. Investigated a report of a suspicious person.
Oct. 17: Responded to a report of domestic violence. Unlocked a vehicle. Investigated a report of suspicious persons messing with signs. Transported a juvenile prisoner. Investigated a report of a juvenile problem involving pornography. Responded to a vehicle versus cows accident.
Oct. 18: Conducted two VIN inspections. Served an arrest warrant.
Oct. 19: Transported one adult male from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to Cache County Jail on an agent’s warrant.
Oct. 20: Assisted a motorist. Responded to questions in a stalking case. Assisted with a lockout.
Investigated a report of trespassing. Received a delayed report of reckless driving.
Oct. 21: Served an arrest warrant. Found methamphetamines. Transported two prisoners. Conducted a VIN inspection. Responded to a report of cows on the roadway. Assisted another agency.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Traci Boyce, 41, by FCSO on Oct. 21, for feloony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia with intent to use. Bond was set at $5,000.
Adam Layland, 39, by FCSO on Oct. 21, on a felony warrant, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $35,000.
Cameron Miner, 28, by PPD on Oct. 20, on an agent’s warrant. No bail was set.
James Jensen, 51, by FCSO on Oct. 19, on an agent’s warrant. No bail set.
Rex Pitcher, 75, by FCSO on Oct 18, on a warrant. No bail set.
Court Sentences
Dayne Andrew Distel, 33, Franklin, was fined $457.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, was placed on nine months supervised probation, for petit theft.
Ken Monroe Michie, 31, Franklin, was fined $279, for failing to stop at a checking station.
Jed Christian Petersen, 68, Preston, was fined $289, for operating a vehicle without a trip permit.
Dusty Schiffman, 43, Preston, was fined $276, for failing to stop at a checking station or submitting to inspection, grading or weighting.
William Scott Sharp, 40, Clifton, was fined $407.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail time, was placed on 90 days unsupervised probation, for injury to a child.
Sergio Silva, 18, Logan, was fined $702.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail time, all of which was suspended, had his driver’s license suspended for 90 days, was placed on nine months supervised probation, for driving under the influence.