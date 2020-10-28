Preston Police Department (PPD)
Oct. 15: Assisted two citizens who were locked out, EMS in loading a patient, and another agency with an accident. Conducted a welfare check. Responded to a one-vehicle traffic accident, to a second accident, and to a false fire alarm.
Oct. 16: Assisted a citizen and then a second citizen who was locked out. Assisted another agency with a welfare check. Assisted Franklin County Sheriff Office with a two-vehicle accident. Conducted a welfare check following a terminated 911 call. Responded to a minor fender bender with no injuries. Investigated a report of a dog at large. Assisted Franklin County Sheriff Office.
Oct. 17: Assisted Franklin County Sheriff Office and EMS. Assisted a citizen who found a dog. Responded to a trespassing report.
Oct. 18: Responded to a report of a threat with a weapon. Arrested a male on an agent’s warrant. Transported one adult male to the Cache County Jail. Assisted three citizens who were locked out, two who were out of their vehicle. Responded to a citizen dispute, which was then turned over to the county as it is out of city jurisdiction. Conducted a welfare check on a male sleeping in his vehicle. Investigated an ordinance violation. Cited a juvenile for a traffic offense. Assisted on an ambulance call.
Oct. 19: Assisted two citizens who were locked out. Responded to an intrusion alarm. Assisted a citizen after two individuals trespassed into a business. Responded to a two-vehicle traffic accident, an animal problem, and a report of a suspicious person. Assisted another agency. Responded to a traffic accident.
Oct. 20: Responded to a hit and run traffic accident. Investigated a report of possession of marijuana. Assisted a citizen at Exxon.
Oct. 21: Assisted a citizen who was locked out. Completed an intake worksheet for a child abuse case in Utah. Investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle. Cited an individual for an alcohol offense. Responded to a report of a traffic hazard, specifically paper in the roadway, which was never located. Conducted a welfare check following a 911 hang up. Investigated an animal problem.
Franklin County Sheriff Office (FCSO)
Oct. 16: Met with administration to make them aware of a threat with a weapon. Conducted 10 VIN inspections. Located a donkey near the roadway. Investigated two suspicious incidents and a suspicious vehicle. Assisted another agency. Responded to a two-vehicle crash. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Followed up on a terminated 911 call and a traffic hazard.
Oct. 17: Assisted two other agencies and the EMS. Investigated an intrusion alarm and a report of trespassing. Responded to a false residential fire alarm and a report of property damage.
Oct. 18: Assisted the Preston Police Department. Responded to a report of a stray animal. Transported a prisoner.
Oct. 19: Assisted three citizens, one who was locked out. Assisted another agency. Investigated a suspicious person. Conducted a VIN inspection. Cited an adult male for open container. Responded to a car versus deer accident. Transported a prisoner for adult probation.
Oct. 20: Investigated a report of a missing person and a terminated 911 call. Transported a prisoner. Responded to a report of cattle in the roadway.
Oct. 21: Assisted a citizen with mental issues. Responded to a report of a storage unit theft. Assisted Preston City with an incident. Investigated an accidental 911 hang up.
Oct. 22: Responded to a lockout and then to an accident and a traffic hazard. Transported three prisoners. Conducted two VIN inspections. Assisted another agency. Responded to a two vehicle accident.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Gina Garcia, 38, on Oct. 23, by the PPD, for unlawful entry. Bond was set at $600.
Matthew Handy, 43, on Oct. 23, by the PPD, for malicious injury to property and felony domestic battery. No bail was set.
Aspen Cross, 19, on Oct 19, by the FCSO, on an agent’s warrant. No bail was set.
Court sentences
Hernan Alvarez Ramirez, 47, Caruthers, was fined $279, for driving a vehicle over length violations.
Jordan Richard Ballard, 29, Cornish, was fined $515, for the unlawful taking of game animals, birds or furbearers.
Kylee Danielle Corona, 21, was fined $2,241.69, for negligent boating operations.
Katharyn Davoodi, 42, was fined $457.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, 177 of which were suspended, and was given three days credit for time served, and placed on nine months supervised probation, for a battery charge.
Brad A. Griffin, 65, Newton, was fined $229, for violating the limitations or conditions of a special motor carrier permit.
James A. Hake, 41, Preston, was fined $157.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, 178 of which were suspended, for drunkenness.
Cody Jan Hansen, 46, Levan, was fined $279, for driving a vehicle over length violations.
James Gary Hansen, 62, Preston, was fined $1,945.50, was sentenced to four years determinate and six years indeterminate time, and was given 171 credit for time served, for lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16.
Val Wayne Holmgren, 60, Logan, was fined $279, for driving a vehicle over length violations.
Kelly Hull, 61, Preston, was fined $1,202.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, 170 days of which were suspended, had his drivers license suspended for one year, was placed on unsupervised probation for one year, for his second offense of driving under the influence.
William Russell Kearl, 18, Preston, was fined $502.50, had his drivers license suspended for one year, was placed on one year of supervised probation, for driving under the influence under the age of 21.
Anthony J. Pendleton, 18, Preston, was fined $407.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail time, all of which was suspended, had his drivers license suspended for 30 days, was placed on 60 days supervised probation, for reckless driving.
Rosanna Pitcher, 37, Preston, was fined $1,202.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, 170 days of which were suspended, had her drivers license suspended for one year, was placed on supervised probation for one year, for excessive driving under the influence.
Scott Christopher Powell, 42, Preston, was fined $415, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, was placed on one-year unsupervised probation, trespassing on private property of another to hunt, retrieve wildlife, fish or trap.
Russell D. Shrives, 58, Smithfield, was fined $210.50, for a commercial district zoning violation.
Scott R. Workman, 65, Preston, was fined $303.00, for malicious injury to property.