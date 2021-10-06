Sept. 25: Kept the peace on two occasions. Cited an individual for a traffic offense. Investigated a report of harassment and a suspicious incident.
Sept. 26: Assisted a citizen and another agency with a warrant. Investigated reports of criminal mischief and property damage.
Sept. 27: Assisted medical personnel and two citizens, one of which was locked out. Investigated reports of battery and rape.
Sept. 28: Assisted a citizen, another agency, and medical personnel on two occasions. Responded to a report of dogs at large and another of telephone harassment. Investigated a report of retail theft. Responded to two accidents.
Sept. 29: Responded to an animal problem, a juvenile problem, and an animal noise problem.
Franklin County Sheriff Office
Sept. 24: Responded to a civil property dispute and a 911 hang up. Received a walk in report regarding a deer versus car accident. Assisted a citizen. Conducted two welfare checks.
Sept. 25: Assisted ambulance personnel twice. Investigated two reports of a suspicious person.
Sept. 26: Unable to locate a horse reported to be in the road. Attempted to locate a person.
Sept. 27: Responded to an accident. Followed upon two suspicious vehicles and a terminated 911 call. Assisted a citizen and fish and game. Unable to locate horses in the road. Transported a prisoner for juvenile services. Conducted a welfare check. Assisted EMS.
Sept. 28: Assisted a citizen. Followed upon an animal complaint. Responded to a grass fire. Investigated a report of a phone stolen in the mail. Assisted EMS with loading an elderly mail. Transported a juvenile prisoner. Responded to a two-vehicle accident. Responded to two reports of attempted suicide. Attempted to locate a bus violation in Clifton. Responded to a two vehicle non-injury accident in Dayton. Unable to locate a cow reported out.
Sept. 29: Assisted medical personnel with an individual who had fallen. Checked sex offender registry. Assisted a citizen.
Sept. 30: Transported three prisoners. Arrested an individual for DUI. Followed up on an animal complaint.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Court Sentences
Jose Neftalizuniga Leon, 72, Salt Lake City, was fined $279, for failing to stop at a checking station or submitting an inspection, grading, or weighting.
Laramie Shane Strong, 21, Tremonton, was fined $226, for failing to obtain an overweight or oversize permit.