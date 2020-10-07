Preston Police Department
Sep. 24: Responded to a fire alarm and a juvenile problem. Conducted a VIN inspection. Cited an individual for a weapons offense. Assisted an individual who was locked out of her vehicle. Responded to a report of a battery at the Franklin County Medical Center. Conducted a welfare check after a terminated 911 call.
Sep. 25: Responded to a fire alarm and then to an animal problem. Investigated a report of found property followed by a lockout. Conducted a VIN inspection. Assisted an individual who was locked out. Assisted the Franklin County Sheriff. Cited an individual for possession of a controlled substance. Investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle. Assisted on a medical call. Responded to a report of a missing juvenile.
Sep. 26: Responded to a fire alarm, a medical fall, and a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Sep. 27: Investigated a report of a burglary, an intrusion alarm, and an animal problem. Assisted another agency with a medical issue. Responded to a report of a theft and two juvenile problems. Investigated an animal problem. Assisted two citizens who were locked out. Investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Sep. 28: Investigated a theft and a terminated 911 call. Assisted a citizen. Responded to a report of trespassing involving a juvenile and then to a missing child, who was found.
Sep. 29: Assisted the Franklin County Sheriff and then a citizen who was locked out. Responded to a protective order violation and a report of child abuse or neglect by the Department of Health and Welfare. Assisted the ambulance on a medical call.
Franklin County Sheriff
Sep. 25: Investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle. Assisted an ambulance. Unlocked a vehicle in Franklin. Assisted a citizen. Responded to an animal problem and an accident. Assisted Preston City with an incident.
Sep. 26: Responded to a report of aggressive driving on US91 near the Idaho/Utah border. Responded to an animal problem. Investigated a 911 hang up. Assisted the Preston Police Department.
Sep. 27: Assisted the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Assisted following a car versus deer accident on Highway 36 at Milepost 10. Unlocked a vehicle. Assisted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office with a family dispute. Assisted a citizen who was locked out. Looked in to a report of a missing juvenile and an animal bite.
Sep. 28: Looked in to an animal problem. Transported a prisoner. Assisted an individual who was locked out. Arrested a female who had warrants. Transported two females to Cache County Jail. Received in a walk in report of an accident. Investigated a controlled substance problem.
Sep. 29: Responded to an injury accident at 1500 South 2600 East. Assisted a citizen who was locked out. Investigated a suspicious incident. Responded to a report of harassment. Conducted a Vin inspection. Followed up on a utility problem. Assisted a citizen who was locked out of her vehicle and then to an accident. Transported one adult male to the Cache County jail. Assisted the Preston Police Department.
Sep. 30: Responded to a report of threats being made and then of cows out on the road. Conducted a VIN inspection. Assisted the Franklin County Sheriff and later with a vehicle fire near Highway 34 at Milepost 15. Responded to a request for patrol near 3515 W. 100 S. in Dayton and to a car versus deer accident on Highway 36 near Milepost 127. Investigated an intrusion alarm which ended up being a false alarm.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Pamela Bass, 50, was arrested on Oct. 3, by the Preston Police Department on an agent’s warrant. No bail was set.
Kimberly Morrison, 41, was arrested on Oct. 3, by the Preston Police Department on an agent’s warrant. No bail was set.
Michael Bennett, 58, was arrested on Oct. 1, by the Preston Police Department for a DUI, and two counts of transporting an open container of liquor. Bond was set at $10,000.
Tate Cole, 26, was arrested on Sept. 29, by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for a felony probation/parole violation. No bail was set.
Lindsay Burnett-Hardy, 38, was arrested on Sept. 28, by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and a felony warrant. Bond was set at $20,300.
Aspen Cross, 19, was arrested on Sept. 28, by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for a felony probation/parole violation. No bail was set.
Court sentences
Veronica M. Gallegos, 68, Preston, was fined $260.50, for petit theft.
Rebecca B. Heath, 44, Preston, was fined $210.50, for harboring excess dogs.
Jeffery L. Livingston, 56, Malad, was fined $560.50, for reckless driving.
Kevin Reed Neeley, 61, North Ogden, was fined $276, for failure to stop at a checking station or submit to inspection, grading or weighting.