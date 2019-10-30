Preston City Police Department
Oct. 16 — Unlocked a vehicle, kept the peace, assisted the ambulance crew, investigated a terminated 911 call, looked for a missing juvenile, kept the peace.
Oct. 17 — assisted individuals, assisted the ambulance, took report of property damage, possible phone scams, and investigated a traffic accident.
Oct. 18 — Assisted another agency, instigated a suspicious incident, investigated a traffic violation, attempted to locate a vehicle, a stray dog, made an arrest for a DUI, investigated a terminated 911 call and investigated a grass fire.
Oct. 19 — Investigated a terminated 911 call, unlocked vehicles for their drivers, assisted the ambulance crew, took report of property found at Wendy’s.
Oct. 20 — Took report of a dog barking, investigated an suspicious incident, provided assistance to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, assisted a resident, helped a person considering suicide.
Oct. 21 — Took report of petit theft, a lockout, an animal complaint, and helped a resident.
Oct. 22 — Assisted a resident, investigated a one-vehicle accident and a traffic offense.
Franklin County Sheriff Office
Oct. 18 — Cows were moved off the roadway, assisted EMS on a medical, trespassing hunters, VIN inspection, unlocked vehicle for driver, determined driver was looking for an address and wasn’t drunk, took report of harassment, transported prisoner, provided a welfare check.
Oct. 19 — Took report of cows out of pasture, investigated traffic hazard and a juvenile problem, told the owner of a dog that he needed to keep his dogs on his property of be in control of them when off his property.
Oct. 20 — Investigated reports of trespassing, an intrusion alarm going off, kept the peace in a family dispute, transported juvenile delinquent, took a report of harassment and theft of retail items.
Oct. 21 — Took report of an animal problem, lost property, and two lockouts.
Oct. 22 — Took report of a lockout, property damage, an animal problem, a 911 hang-up, and attempted to locate a vehicle. Investigated theft of an automobile.
Oct. 23 — Transported prisoners, delivered a message, seved a warrant, investigated two animal problems and a terminated 911 call. provided assistance to another agency.
Oct. 24 — provided assistance to another agency, trsnported prisoners, provided a VIN inspection.
Court report
Dale Quinn Atkinson, 41, Preston, was found guilty of domestic violence without traumatic injury after a trial on Oct. 21. Sentencing has been set for Nov. 13.
Jenny Johnson, 38, Smithfield, Utah, was fined $352.50 for petit theft.