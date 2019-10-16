Preston Police Department
Oct 2: Medical assist, 911 hang up, animal neglect, damage to a vehicle, family dispute, citizen assist.
Oct 3: Traffic accident, theft, citizen assist, assisted FCSO, fire alarm, two attempts to locate vehicle, suspicious incident, suspicious incident, citizen assistant, fire alarm.
Oct 4: Intrusion alarm, dog at large, property damage, vehicle accident, assisted FCMC, lockout, lockout, suspicious incident.
Oct 5: Dog complaint, ambulance assist, fraud report, traffic complaint, dog complaint, suspicious incident, agency assist.
Oct 6: County assist, agency assist, suspicious person.
Oct. 7: Juvenile problem, warrant arrest, prisoner transport, dogs at large, traffic hazard, assisted Franklin County Sheriff's Office, suspicious incident, dog at large.
Oct. 8: suspicious incident.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Information unavailable at press time.
Court sentences
Bryce Lawrence Archibald, 25, Franklin, was fined $257.50, was sentenced to 30 days jail, which was suspended, and placed on probation for 12 months for disturbing the peace. He was also fined $232.50, was sentenced to 10 days jail, which was suspended and placed on 12 months probation for reckless driving.
Joseph Calvin Dawson, 37, Ruth, was fined $229 for a special permit for a motor carrier violation.
Jason Ray Didericksen, 34, Tremonton, Utah, was fined $385 for a trip permit and registration display violation.
Luis F. Gamino, 41, Scottsbluff, was fined $279, for a motor carrier over-length violation.
Kyle Lawrence Haug, 29, Gering, was fined $279, for a motor carrier over-length violation.
Eric Wiaderny, 24, Draper, Utah, was fined $235, for a motor carrier over-length violation.