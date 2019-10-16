Preston Police Department

Oct 2: Medical assist, 911 hang up, animal neglect, damage to a vehicle, family dispute, citizen assist.

Oct 3: Traffic accident, theft, citizen assist, assisted FCSO, fire alarm, two attempts to locate vehicle, suspicious incident, suspicious incident, citizen assistant, fire alarm.

Oct 4: Intrusion alarm, dog at large, property damage, vehicle accident, assisted FCMC, lockout, lockout, suspicious incident.

Oct 5: Dog complaint, ambulance assist, fraud report, traffic complaint, dog complaint, suspicious incident, agency assist.

Oct 6: County assist, agency assist, suspicious person.

Oct. 7: Juvenile problem, warrant arrest, prisoner transport, dogs at large, traffic hazard, assisted Franklin County Sheriff's Office, suspicious incident, dog at large.

Oct. 8: suspicious incident.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Information unavailable at press time.

Court sentences

Bryce Lawrence Archibald, 25, Franklin, was fined $257.50, was sentenced to 30 days jail, which was suspended, and placed on probation for 12 months for disturbing the peace. He was also fined $232.50, was sentenced to 10 days jail, which was suspended and placed on 12 months probation for reckless driving.

Joseph Calvin Dawson, 37, Ruth, was fined $229 for a special permit for a motor carrier violation.

Jason Ray Didericksen, 34, Tremonton, Utah, was fined $385 for a trip permit and registration display violation.

Luis F. Gamino, 41, Scottsbluff, was fined $279, for a motor carrier over-length violation.

Kyle Lawrence Haug, 29, Gering, was fined $279, for a motor carrier over-length violation.

Eric Wiaderny, 24, Draper, Utah, was fined $235, for a motor carrier over-length violation.

Tags