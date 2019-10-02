Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Sept 13: Deer vs. car accident, assist EMS, lock out, assist ISP.
Sept 14: Suspicious vehicle, protection order violation, civil issue assist, sex offense complaint, gun shot victim, 2 vehicle accident w/injuries, lock out, welfare check, citizen assist — bicycle accident, civil stand-by.
Sept 15: Intrusion alarm, cows on the roadway.
Sept 16: Prisoner transport, trespassing, controlled substance problem, family dispute, agency assist, suspicious incident.
Sept 17: Assist EMS, slashed tires, prisoner transport, elderly male unconscious, prisoner transport, cows getting into apple trees, VIN inspection, theft report.
Sept 18: Littering, ambulance assist, possible fraud, animal problem, VIN inspection, juvenile problem, agency assist.
Sept 19: Prisoner transport, animal problem, citizen assist, 911 hang up, 911 hang up.
Sept 20: Prisoner transport, lock out, VIN inspection, 911 hang up, traffic accident, medical injury, report of DUI.
Sept 21: Dispute over property access, assist Bear Lake Co., 911 hang up, suspicious incident.
Sept 22: Assist transient male adult, medical assist, DUI, theft of collectors hat.
Sept 23: Suspicious person, deer vs. car accident, medical assist, lock out, animal problem.
Sept 24: Vicious dog complaint, temp confiscate pocket knife from student, traffic accident, citizen assist, citizen assist.
Sept 25: Lock out, prisoner transport, attempted break in, arrest adult male on felony warrant from UT, animal problem.
Sept 26: Prisoner transport, 911 hang up, fraud.
Court Sentences
Patrick Stephen Cluck, 63, Sandy, Utah, was fined $226 for a violation of the limits or conditions of a special motor carrier permit.
Erick Takao Frost, 30, Murfreesboro, was fined $200 for a IDAPA battery installation violation.
Kenneth A. Pattison, Richmond, was fined $279 for failure to stop at a checking station or submit to inspection of a motor carrier.