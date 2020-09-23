Preston Police Department
Sep. 11: Followed up on two terminated 911 calls. Assisted four citizens. Investigated a report of a theft. Removed an animal to the pound. Cited a citizen for a controlled substance violation.
Sep. 12: Investigated a report of a missing child. Assisted two citizens and responded to a dispute resulting in domestic violence. Assisted a citizen with a medical issue. Responded to an accident. Kept the peace in a civil dispute. Responded to a second accident resulting in property damage and later to a juvenile problem.
Sep. 13: Provided assistance to the Idaho State Police. Responded to a hit and run traffic accident and then to a harassment complaint. Followed up on a terminated 911 call.
Sep. 14: Assisted a citizen who was locked out. Investigated a suspicious incident resulting in property damage. Investigated a report of theft. Assisted another agency in their attempt to locate a missing vehicle.
Sep. 15: Responded to a complaint of an animal problem and then to a minor traffic accident. Assisted the Weber County Sheriff’s Office in recovering a stolen vehicle. Assisted a citizen. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Responded to a vehicle fire followed by a report of property damage.
Franklin County Sheriff Office
Sep. 11: Transported a prisoner. Assisted, unsuccessfully, another agency in locating an adult male in the county. Responded to and resolved two lockouts. Inspected the VIN on a cargo trailer. Found some keys. Assisted the Preston Police Department. Investigated a 911 open line. Transported one adult male from Franklin County to Cache County Jail, without incident.
Sep. 12: Located a missing person. Responded to a cow on the roadway and later to an injured deer on Highway 36 near Milepost 8. Investigated the theft of several items stolen from Jeff Nielsen’s unit at It Fitz Storage in Franklin, which had been broken into. Stolen were $700 worth of new children’s clothing, a power tool reportedly posted on Facebook for sale, an archery target, a speaker system, an ionic foot spa, and music education tools and books. Investigated a report of a suspicious duffle bag, which was never located, on the side of Highway 34 near Milepost 23. Followed up on a 911 hang up. Kept the peace at a civil dispute. Responded to a report of a dead cow, a juvenile problem, and then to a car versus deer accident. Investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Sep. 13: Assisted the Idaho State Patrol with an arrest warrant at the Bear River Massacre Site. Transported one adult male to Cache County Jail. Assisted a citizen on Weston Canyon Road. Responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle and male on Highway 34 near Milepost 13.5. Later responded to an accident.
Sep. 14: Responded to reports of chest pain and a dislocated knee. Investigated a report of someone removing flowers from a grave. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Responded to a one vehicle accident at 544 S. Dayton on HWY 36, that left Brinley Smith with a broken nose, when the 2000 Chevy 1500 she was driving left the roadway and went through a vinyl fence belonging to Doug Eck. Smith was cited for inattentive driving and failure to register. Followed up on two 911 hang ups. Assisted a citizen. Investigated a suspicious incident.
Sep. 15: Responded to a report of horses out and then to an out-of-control teen. Assisted with an animal problem. Served a warrant.
Sep. 16: Followed up on an animal problem, a medical issue, and assisted another agency. Followed up on two terminated 911 calls. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Responded to a grass fire. Investigated a report of theft and determined that nothing was taken. Transported a prisoner.
Sep. 17: Arrested a citizen for possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia on Highway 91 near Milepost 4. Transported a prisoner. Responded to an animal complaint. Assisted EMA with a suicidal juvenile female.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Jacob Hermann, 18, was arrested on Sep. 16, by the FCSO for a probation/parole violation. No bail was set.
Leslie Gardner, 52, was arrested by the Idaho State Police on a warrant. A bond of $5,000 was set.
Court sentences
Tyler W. Anderson, 20, Downey, was fined $422.50, for driving without privileges.
Tate Travis Cole, 27, Preston, was fined $357.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail, which was suspended, and placed on six months probation, for trespassing on cultivated property.
Aspen M Cross, 19, Preston, was fined $357.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail, which was suspended, and placed on nine months probation, for trespassing on cultivated property. She was also fined $497.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended, for possession of a controlled substance. Both sentences run consecutively.
Lawrence Wayne Cross, Jr., 46, Preston, was fined $297.50, sentenced to 365 days in jail, which was suspended, and placed on two years probation, for possession of a controlled substance.
Treyson Wade Lamb, 20, Preston, was fined $457.50, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 178 days of which were suspended, and placed on one year probation, for threatening to do imminent violence with an act to create fear. He also pled guilty to disturbing the peace by willfully disturbing the neighborhood.
Tyler C. Low, 33, Smithfield, UT, was fined $702.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended, had his driver’s license suspended for 90 days, and was placed on nine months probation, for driving under the influence.
Jesse Jo McDowell, 31, Preston, was fined $237.50, for consuming or possessing an open container of an alcoholic beverage as the driver of a vehicle.