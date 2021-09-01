Preston Police Department
Aug. 20: Followed up on a delayed report of a domestic dispute. Investigated two reports of fraud. Conducted a VIN inspection. Attempted to locate a vehicle. Assisted with traffic control.
Aug. 21: Assisted ambulance personnel. Investigated a suspicious incident, a utility problem, and a reported theft after a checkbook was stolen from the glovebox of a vehicle. Responded to an accident. Conducted a welfare check after a 911 open line call.
Aug. 22: Conducted a VIN inspection. Responded to a hit and run accident.
Aug. 23: Responded to a family dispute. Investigated a suspicious person. Assisted a found child and another agency.
Aug. 24: Responded to a traffic accident and an intrusion alarm. Unlocked a vehicle. Assisted medical personnel. Investigated a suspicious incident, a burglary, and an animal problem in the park.
Aug. 25: Followed up on three animal problems, including a found puppy and a dog at large. Assisted two citizens. Investigated a petit theft. Responded to an accident in a parking lot. Cited an individual for a traffic offense. Conducted a welfare check.
Aug. 26: Conducted a welfare check. Assisted another agency and ambulance personnel. Investigated a report of a suspicious incident and another of disorderly conduct. Responded to an accident.
Franklin County Sheriff Office
Aug. 13: Investigated a report of trespassing and another of criminal mischief. Conducted a welfare check and a VIN inspection. Responded to an intrusion alarm which was a false alarm. Assisted a citizen and a motorist.
Aug. 14: Assisted two citizens.
Aug. 15: Assisted two citizens. Followed-up on a 911 hang up. Investigated a suspicious incident, a juvenile problem, and a suspicious person.
Aug. 16: Investigated a report of counterfeit money. Transported a prisoner. Responded to a verbal dispute and to report of an injured cow at the Mink Creek church parking lot. Conducted a welfare check and a VIN inspection.
Aug. 17: Conducted a welfare check on a mental subject. Assisted a citizen. Unable to locate a female reported in the roadway. Investigated a suspicious incident. Detained one adult male for a warrant at the Sheriff’s Office. Conducted a welfare check at Twin Lakes Campground. Transported one male juvenile to the juvenile detention center. Transported one adult male to Cache County Jail. Investigated a suspicious incident.
Aug. 18: Spoke with a transient male at Maverick in Franklin. Unable to locate a reported stray animal, a motorist, and a grassfire. Investigated a report of telephone harassment. Responded to a report of child custody issues. Unlocked a vehicle. Checked on an abandoned vehicle. Responded to a one vehicle, non-injury accident and to a report of cows on Highway 91 near mile post 20.
Aug.19: Took care of a traffic hazard. Transported a prisoner. Received a found credit card. Responded to a person in cardiac arrest, a structure/electrical fire, and a domestic disturbance.
Aug. 20: Responded to an accident and to a deceased individual. Attempted to locate a vehicle. Assisted in keeping the peace. Conducted a VIN inspection. Assisted two citizens. Followed up on a 911 hang up.
Aug. 21: Transported two juvenile males from the juvenile detention center to their homes in Franklin County.
Aug. 22: Responded to two animal problems. Attempted to locate a suspicious vehicle. Assisted medical personnel and a motorist. Conducted a welfare check.
Aug. 23: Responded to an animal problem. Assisted a citizen and EMS personnel with a medical issue.
Aug. 24: Investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle and another of damaged property. Responded to a report of suicidal threats being made and another report of students vaping on school property. Transported two prisoners to Cache County Jail.
Aug. 25: Responded to an accident. Investigated a report of a burglary. Served a complaint regarding a dog bite. Conducted a security check. Attempted, unsuccessfully, to locate a possible DUI on Highway 91 near Milepost 3. Transported one adult male to Cache County jail. Attempted to locate a male for a welfare check in Franklin County.
Aug. 26: Transported two prisoners. Responded to an animal problem. Assisted Preston Police Department with a traffic accident. Unlocked a vehicle.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Landon Crandall, 20, on Aug. 27, by FCSO, for a DUI, having a concealed weapon while intoxicated, transporting an open container of liquor and speeding. Bond was set at $2,600.
A 17 year old, on Aug. 26, by PPD, for malicious injury to property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use. Bond was set at $600.
Guy Fitzgerald, 55, on Aug. 25, by PPD, for driving without privileges. Bond was set at $500.
Norman Beckstead, 22, on Aug. 24, by FCSO, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bon was set at $2,500.
Court Sentences
Colton Bryce Jacobson, 29, Salt Lake City, was fined $497.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, was sentenced to nine months supervised probation, for possession of marijuana.
Justin Mckay Miller, 24, Logan, was fined $207.50, was sentenced to 90 days unsupervised probation, for discharging a gun.
Hale HK Motuapuaka, 21, Logan, was fined $702.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail time, all of which was suspended, had his driver’s license suspended for 90 days, was placed on nine months supervised probation, for driving under the influence.
Landon Matthew Weston, 22, Nibley, was fined $287.50, was sentenced to ten days jail time, all of which was suspended, was placed on 90 days unsupervised probation, for consuming or possessing an open container of alcohol while driving.