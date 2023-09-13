PRESTON POLICE DEPARTMENTAugust 26: Medical assist (fall); citizen assist; citizen assist; noise complaint
August 27: Medical assist (unconscious or fainting); domestic dispute; suspicious person; welfare check
August 28: Ambulance or medical assist (fall); welfare check (terminated 911 call); traffic accident with property damage; citizen assist; keep the peace; suspicious person
August 29: Animal problem (dog at large); lost property; school assist; lockout; burlary; keep the peace; citizen assist; agency assist; agency assist
August 30: Medical assist (fall); ambulance or medical assist; vehicle lockout; animal problem (dog at large); citizen assist; agency assist; suspicious person; citizen assist
August 31: Traffic accident on private property; traffic stop; false intrusion alarm; citizen assist; suspicious person; attempt to locate person; malicious injury to property; DUI
Sept. 1: EMS assist (fall); report of vehicle theft; two-vehicle crash; lockout; agency assist; vehicle lockout
Sept. 2: 911 hangup; agency assist (traffic accident); report of a vicious dog; report of custodial interference; lockout; dog at large; agency assist (vehicle accident with injuries); vehicle lockout
Sept. 3: Agency assist (report of kidnapping); agency assist (medical); parking problem
Sept. 4: Agency assist (DUI/drugs); suspicious incident; harassment; theft
Sept. 5: Medical assist (sick person); medical assist (diabetic problem); agency assist; intrusion alarm; medical assist (sick person)
Sept. 6: Vehicle lockout
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten:
Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be
Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive
posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us:
Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.