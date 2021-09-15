Preston Police Department
Aug. 28: Responded to a report of property damage, a civil dispute, and a traffic hazard. Assisted three individuals, one of which was locked out. Attempted to locate a vehicle. Investigated a report of sexual battery and another of a barking dog. Assisted medical personnel. Responded to a noise problem.
Aug. 29: Followed up on a citizen concerned about kids riding a motorcycle. Responded to a false alarm at a business and to a report of a dog at large. Investigated a suspicious incident and a report of domestic violence.
Aug. 30: Followed up on a false alarm. Transported a patient to Portneuf per the requests of Franklin County Medical Center. Conducted a welfare check. Assisted ambulance personnel, a citizen, and medical personnel. Cited an individual for evading.
Aug. 31: Responded to a false fire alarm and a hit and run traffic accident. Responded to counterfeit money being used at the assessor’s office. Assisted three citizens. Followed up on an animal problem and a 911 hang up.
Sept. 1: Conducted a welfare check following a 911 hang up. Followed up on a suspicious incident. Responded to a verbal dispute and a report of disorderly conduct. Assisted another agency.
Sept. 3: Assisted ambulance personnel. Received a found debit card. Conducted a VIN inspection. Investigated a report of child sexual abuse. Provided civil standby Assisted Logan City Police with a call. Followed up on an animal problem. Arrested an adult male for driving under the influence.
Sept. 4: Assisted two citizens and the Franklin County Sheriff Office. Conducted a warrant arrest. Transported a prisoner.
Sept. 5: Assisted medical personnel. Unlocked a vehicle. Assisted a citizen and another agency.
Sept. 6: Unlocked a vehicle. Responded to a two vehicle, non-injury accident.
Sept. 7: Followed upon a 911 hang up. Responded to an accident and an animal problem. Assisted two citizens.
Sept. 8: Responded to a hit and run traffic accident. Investigated a report of a counterfeit bill. Assisted an individual who was locked out. Followed up on a false 911 call. Conducted a VIN inspection.
Franklin County Sheriff Office
Aug. 27: Arrested and transported one adult male to Cache County Jail for DUI. Responded to two car versus deer accidents and a tractor accident. Investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle and another of a suspicious dead animal. Assisted a citizen and an individual with a psychiatric issue. Dispatch contacted the owner of a semi and asked them to move the traffic hazard.
Aug. 28: Was unable to locate a suspicious vehicle. Responded to a non-injury accident and animal problem. Investigated a reported sex offense. Assisted with a traffic hazard and a report of cows on open range in the national forest. Unable to locate a report of fireworks.
Aug. 29: Responded to a report of a verbal dispute, a report of a stray animal, and a car versus cow traffic accident. Assisted the Preston Police Department with a suspicious incident and later with a domestic dispute.
Aug. 30: Assisted EMS with a medical incident and later with an allergic reaction to a bee sting. Investigated a complaint of an aggressive dog. Responded to an accident.
Aug. 31: Contacted the owner about his cows that were out on Highway 36 near 4400 West. Investigated a report of possible child sex abuse at the Riverdale Resort. Responded to a request for a speed patrol on 3200 South going eastbound. Followed upon a report of a stray animal. Unable to locate a suspicious person.
Sept. 1: Investigated a report of controlled substance drugs. Conducted a VIN inspection. Responded to a vehicle fire. Assisted with a fish and game issue. Responded to a report of custodial interference and to an accident. Assisted the Preston Police Department.
Sept. 2: Followed upon a report of a stray animal. Responded to a deer versus car, non-injury accident. Hauled away a small, dead deer found in a driveway. Assisted an individual who was locked out. Conducted a VIN inspection. Responded to a traffic hazard and assisted a citizen.
Sept. 3: Assisted the Cache County Sheriff’s Office. Followed up on a noise complaint. Assisted another agency. Responded to a traffic accident, a juvenile problem, and a family dispute. Followed up on a fish and game call regarding an injured owl. Transported a prisoner. Responded to a report of a runaway juvenile.
Sept. 4: Followed up on an animal problem. Responded to an accident and a protection order violation. Transported a prisoner. Assisted a citizen and Preston City Police with a suicidal male. Received multiple calls regarding visible flames. Responded to an OHV accident/fire.
Sept. 5: Assisted a citizen in keeping the peace. Investigated a suspicious incident, a car versus deer accident, and a suspicious vehicle. Assisted medical personnel with a traumatic
injury. Assisted a citizen. Followed up on three 911 hang ups. Responded to a domestic dispute.
Sept. 6: Responded to a report of disorderly conduct, and another report of horses on Cub River Road. Conducted a VIN inspection. Answered questions regarding harassment. Transported a juvenile prisoner.
Sept. 7: Followed upon an accidental 911 call and an abandoned vehicle. Conducted two VIN inspections. Conducted a felony warrant arrest. Investigated a report of vandalism to a car.
Sept. 8: Investigated a report of child neglect which was unfounded. Attempted, unsuccessfully, to locate a reckless driver on US 91 near milepost 1.
Sept. 9: Investigated a report of property damage. Assisted a citizen. Responded to a threat to commit suicide. Assisted a citizen. Investigated a report of theft of tools at Priestley Storage. Assisted with a traffic hazard. Transported a prisoner. Assisted a citizen by phone. Responded to four separate car accidents.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Hyrum Roberts, 32, on Sept. 8 by FCSO, for sexual abuse of a child under 16. No bail was set.
Kelly Archibald, 58, on Sept. 4, by PPD, on a warrant. No bail was set.
Court Sentences
Katharyn Davoodi, 43, Preston, was fined $157.50, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation, for battery.
Piper L. DeReus, 48, Salt Lake City, was fined $737.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, 178 days of which were suspended, had her driver’s license suspended for 90 days, was placed on nine months supervised probation, for driving under the influence.
Guy Gary Fitzgerald, 55, Preston, was fined $372.50, for driving without privileges.
Kasey Zane Fredrickson, 34, Weston, was fined $3,005.50, was sentenced to 100 days jail time, 55 days of which were suspended, was placed on five years felony probation, for burglary.
Casey Lance James, 45, Lewiston, was fined $1,586.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, was placed on six months supervised probation, for petit theft.
Kade J. Kelsey, 33, Preston, was fined $737.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, had his driver’s license suspended for 90 days, was placed on nine months supervised probation, for driving under the influence.
Kristi Anne Mcdonald, 46, Preston, was fined $737.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, had her driver’s license suspended for 90 days, was placed on nine months supervised probation, for driving under the influence.
Diego Rodriguez, 31, Logan, was fined $282.50, for operating a vehicle without a trip permit. He was also fined $382, for a special fuel permit violation.