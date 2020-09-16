Preston Police Department (PPD)
Sep. 1: Assisted Juvenile Services and Misdemeanor Probation with a controlled substance problem. Cited a reckless driver with a traffic violation. Assisted a citizen in locating a missing child and then another citizen who had fallen. Cited an adult male for trespassing at Wellcome Mart. Responded to a report of a traffic accident. Resolved an animal problem. Attempted to locate a vehicle.
Sep. 2: Responded to a complaint of a barking dog and later to a stray dog. Assisted a citizen at Wellcome Mart. Responded to a report of a theft. Assisted a citizen who was locked out of her vehicle.
Sep. 3: Responded to an alarm and to a citizen dispute. Assisted Idaho Health and Welfare. Resolved three animal problems, including a complaint of a barking dog. Assisted a citizen and then a second citizen who was locked out of her vehicle.
Sep. 4: Cited two individuals for DUI. Responded to a report of an accident and later to a retail theft at Stokes Market Place. Assisted three citizens, including one who was locked out of her vehicle. Responded to a report of domestic violence and battery. Assisted a citizen who was locked out.
Sep. 5: Checked on a terminated 911 call. Assisted a citizen and resolved a traffic hazard complaint. Assisted a citizen who had fallen and responded to an accident. Assisted Franklin County Medical Center with traffic control. Followed up on a report of threats being made. Attempted to locate a vehicle.
Sep. 6: Responded to an intrusion alarm at Wellcome Mart. Checked on a 911 hang up. And then on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Investigated a report of threats being made. Assisted a citizen who had fallen. Assisted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Responded to a report of an intoxicated male. Assisted a citizen who was locked out of their vehicle.
Sep. 7: Investigated a report of suspicious vehicle and later of two thefts.
Sep. 8: Assisted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and then a citizen who had been locked out. Responded to a report of a burglary at Stokes Market Place. Assisted another agency. Kept the peace. Responded to a citizen’s concern.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department (FCSO)
Sep. 4: Transported an adult male to the Cache County jail without incident. Responded to a report of a car versus deer accident near Highway 36 at Milepost 3 and later to a combine fire. Assisted two citizens, one who was locked out of her vehicle. Cited a juvenile for possession of a tobacco product.
Sep. 5: Assisted the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office. Assisted another agency on Highway 34 near Milepost 27 and then yet another agency with property damage. Responded to a request for property watch and a report of property damage near 1200 West Oneida Street. Assisted at a medical agency. Responded to a two watercraft, non-injury accident on Oneida Narrows Reservoir. Investigated a report of suspicious activity. Unable to follow up on a report of possible drug use in a campground. Responded to an accidental 911 call where everything was ok. Cited a citizen for DUI. Assisted two citizens.
Sep. 6: Responded to a report of an injured male on Oxford Peak. Investigated a report of theft, a horse on the roadway, and a suspicious person. Assisted a motorist.
Sep. 7: Responded to a report of kids crowding the road while at the flume and to a family verbal dispute. Assisted a citizen. Investigated a report of a suspicious person making people nervous. Assisted Idaho State Police with a traffic stop. Investigated an animal problem, an intruder alarm, and a theft. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Responded to a report of a citizen worried about a car parked in front of his house.
Sep. 8: Arrested one adult for drug DUI. Investigated an animal problem. Cited a citizen for DUI. Kept the peace. Checked on a semi parked on the side of the roadway. Assisted with violation of a protective order and a juvenile problem. Assisted a motorist with a flat fire.
Sep. 9: Responded to a report of horses out on 4800 South State. Conducted a VIN inspection. Received a walk-in accident report. Assisted a motorist, a citizen, and conducted a second VIN inspection. Responded to an accident.
Sep. 10: Unlocked a citizen’s vehicle. Conducted a welfare check. Responded to a report of a missing child — the juvenile was found by the parents prior to my arrival. Assisted a citizen, responded to an animal problem, and attempted to locate a missing vehicle.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Shawn Shields, 37, arrested by the Preston Police Department for possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and providing false information to a law officer.
Morgan Wilcox, 21, arrested by the FCSO, for a DUI.
Mace McNight, 34, arrested by the FCSO, for a DUI.
Gregory Kirby, 20, arrested by the PPD for transporting an open container of liquor in a vehicle and a DUI.
Court Sentences
Tyson Atkinson, 20, Hyde Park, Utah, was fined $310.50 for inattentive/careless driving.
Charges were dismissed on a motion of the prosecutor against Robert Leland Bersonnet, 32, Providence, Utah.
Robert E. Blake, 54, Franklin, was fined $702.50, was sentenced 180 days jail which was suspended, had his driver’s license suspended for 90 days and was placed on probation for nine months for a DUI. He was also fined $287.50 for consuming/possession of an open container of an alcoholic beverage as the driver of a vehicle.
Sean Elmer Coombs, 46, Malad, was fined $272.50 for driving without privileges.
Lawrence Wayne Cross, Jr, 46, Preston, was fined $297.50, was sentenced to 1 year in jail, which was suspended and placed on probation for two years, for possession of a controlled substance.
Connie Rashel Cushman, 45, Preston, was fined $226 for willfully disturbing the neighborhood. She was also fined $257.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended and to be served concurrently with a current case, and placed on two years probation for drunkenness.
Haven Whitney Garr, 37, Preston, was fined $226 for violating the limitations or conditions of a special motor carrier permit.
Alexandra L. Granillo, 21, Logan, Utah, was fined $397.50 for use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
Ori George Hafen, 21, Franklin, was fined $307.50 for inattentive/careless driving.
Matthew W. Handy, 43, Murray, Utah, was fined $1,402.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, of which 170 days were suspended, had his driver’s license suspended for one year and was placed on probation for one year for a DUI, second offense.
Amber S. Johnson, 41, Preston, was fined $497.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended, and placed on probation for nine months for possession of a controlled substance.
Jamie A. Jones, 42, Preston, was fined $497.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended, and placed on probation for nine months, for use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
Ashley Lenore Lindley, 34 Preston, was fined $307.50 for inattentive/careless driving.
Jesse Jo McDowell, 31, Preston, was fined $237.50 for consumption/possession of an open container of an alcoholic beverage by a driver of a vehicle.
Andrew Jay Nielsen, 59, Richmond, Utah, was fined $226 for a motor carrier permit violation.
Shane H. Peterson, 55, Preston, was fined $372.50 for driving without privileges.
Michael Avery Sutton, 27, Idaho Falls, was fined $372.50 for driving without privileges.
Dixon R. Thomas, 16, Preston, was fined $457.50, was sentenced to 10 days jail, which was suspended, and placed on 30 days of probation for reckless driving.
Jade Elizabeth Vancorier, 32, Magna, Utah, was fined $547.50 for use/possession of drug paraphernalia.