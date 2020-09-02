Preston Police Department
Aug. 19: Conducted a welfare check following a 911 hang up. Checked on a protective order violation.
Aug. 20: Served a warrant. Investigated a report of a missing child and a separate report of a suspicious person. Assisted two citizens. Followed up on an animal bite.
Aug. 21: Responded to a traffic accident. Investigated a suspicious incident and an instance of child abuse or neglect which occurred in another county. Assisted in settling a citizen dispute. Responded to an intrusion alarm and an alarm that required medical assistance. Assisted a citizen who was locked out of his vehicle. Responded to a call for assistance from the Franklin County Sheriff and then to two separate accident scenes. Investigated an animal problem. Followed up on a tip.
Aug. 22: Looked into a report of a public nuisance, more specifically junk or debris. Responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Franklin County Medical Center. Assisted the Franklin County Sheriff and later the Franklin County Medical Center and Life Flight with traffic control. Assisted a motorist and then a citizen. Cited a motorist for driving without privileges and open container. Assisted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Investigated a hit and run traffic accident. Settled a citizen dispute. Responded to a report of juveniles trespassing.
August 23: Responded to a noise complaint and assisted a citizen with a suspicious incident. Conducted a welfare check. Assisted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Responded to a hit and run traffic accident. Investigated a suspicious incident.
Aug. 24: Conducted two welfare checks. Looked for a dog at large at the school and a suspicious person at Wendy’s. Assisted a citizen who was locked out. Conducted a welfare check for Idaho Health and Welfare. Responded to an accident. Assisted another agency with someone who had fallen.
Aug. 25: Followed up on a terminated 911 call. Responded to a residential intrusion alarm and later to a traffic accident. Assisted Idaho Health and Welfare.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 21: Assisted another agency with a one vehicle rollover near 1000 West Oneida. Responded to a one-vehicle, non-injury accident and to a grassfire. Investigated property damage to Franklin City’s sports courts and a report of abuse. Cited a citizen for aggravated assault. Assisted two citizens. Responded to a medical alert button and to a report of cows out on Highway 91 at Milepost 21. Check on a report of water on Highway 91 near Milepost 11 and a report of possible gunshots at Treasureton Reservoir.
Aug. 22: Responded to a juvenile problem and assisted another agency with an agitated male. Investigated an attempt to steal an ATV and assisted EMS with a medical incident on Highway 34 milepost 10. Responded to a motorcycle accident resulting in a serious injury and to a report of a reckless driver on East Highway 36 near Milepost 2. Conducted a welfare check in Weston and assisted another agency with an intoxicated male near 39 West Oneida. Checked on a report on an animal problem and assisted a motorist on the Germany Dugway.
August 23: Picked up a juvenile female at the juvenile detention center. Responded to a report of a possible prowler on the west side and then to a report of a trespasser at the sugar factory. Pursued and arrested 2 adult males on a warrant for multiple felony charges.
August 24: Transported a prisoner. Assisted a citizen in putting down his cow. Responded to reports of a lost phone, fraud, and threats made.
Aug. 25: Assisted the Preston Police Department with an accident. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Investigated a report of a suspicious person.
Aug. 26: Responded to a report of water on the road. Conducted a VIN inspection.
Aug. 27: Transported a prisoner. Followed up on an animal problem. Assisted a citizen.
Booked into Cache County Jail:
Aug. 6: Khalen Isham, 21, by FCSO, for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.
Jerrick Holiday, 33, by FCSO, on a warrant.
Aug. 9: Hilary Heiniger, 41, by FCSO, for selling/giving liquor to a person under the age of 21 and for a probation/parole violation.
Aug. 13: Treyson Lamb, 20, probation/parole violation.
Aug. 15: Kayla Whitmore, 30, for possession of a controlled substance.
Aug. 16: Sammy Marshall, 50, by PPD, on a warrant for arrest.
Aug. 18: Val Reeder, 62, by FCSO, for manufacture/deliver/possession of a controlled substance, possession of drugs with intent to use, and failure to purchase a drivers license.
Aug. 20: Carlene Fite, 60, by PPD for probation/ parole violation.
Aug. 29: Dillon Packer, 24, by FCSO for DUI and transporting an open container of liquor.
Court Sentences
Brandon Deloy Clark, 37, Smithfield, Utah, was fined $204 for improper securement of heavy equipment and/or machinery.
Miguel Agustin Espinosa, 33, Gooding, was fined $204 for a tire violation.
Bryan J. Lucero, 31, Lava Hot Springs, was fined $226 for disturbing the peace.
Esturado Rodriguez, 44, Logan, Utah, was fined $307.50 for operating a vehicle without a current/valid Class D/Operators license.