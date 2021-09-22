Preston Police Department
Sept. 10: Investigated to a report of property damage and another of theft. Responded to a two vehicle accident, another accident, and to a juvenile problem.
Sept. 11: Assisted with traffic control. Followed upon an animal at large and a citizen dispute involving disturbing the peace.
Sept. 12: Investigated two reports of a suspicious person and a robbery. Received found property on two occasions. Assisted another agency.
Sept. 13: Followed up on a report of an abandoned vehicle and a 911 hang up. Responded to a fire alarm. Assisted a citizen.
Sept. 14: Assisted with a fall and a juvenile petition for truancy. Investigated a report of property damage, an animal problem, and a found child. Assisted another agency. Responded to an accident. Investigated a suspicious vehicle and a suspicious incident at Subway.
Sept. 15: Conducted a welfare check following a 911 hang up. Investigated a controlled substance (marijuana) problem. Assisted another agency and medical personnel with a fall. Cited an individual for DUI. Assisted with two lockouts.
Franklin County Sheriff Office
Sept. 10: Assisted the Preston Police Department. Conducted a VIN inspection on a camp trailer. Assisted another agency on a two vehicle accident and the Preston City with another accident. Assisted an individual who was locked out.
Sept. 11: Responded to a grass fire and a car versus deer non-injury accident. Followed up on two 911 hang ups. Assisted a citizen. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle.
Sept. 12: Responded to a suspicious incident.
Sept. 13: Conducted a VIN inspection. Served a warrant. Transported a prisoner. Received a delayed report of a dog bite at Forest Service Guard Station in Cub River. Responded to a report of cars racing near 1600 N. State Street, but was unable to locate them. Transported juvenile to the juvenile detention center. Followed up on a report of an abandoned vehicle blocking traffic on 3200 S. State St. Responded to a report of a horse out near 2000 S. State St.
Sept. 14: Investigated a report of a suspicious incident. Assisted two citizens. Transported one juvenile male to the juvenile detention center in Pocatello. Removed a traffic hazard. Responded to an ATV accident where one adult male was injured. Dispatched an injured deer on Highway 36 near Milepost 116.
Sept. 15: Assisted a citizen, another individual who was choking, and juvenile probation with an out-of-control juvenile. Provided a ride to the hospital for one adult female. Investigated a report of a theft of a firearm.
Sept. 16: Responded to a cow versus car accident. Conducted a VIN inspection. Investigated a report of property damage. Attempted to locate a vehicle. Responded to a juvenile problem.
Booked into Cache County Jail
None to report.
Court Sentences
Holly Marie Blaylock Dickson, 36, Preston, was fined $229, was sentenced to ten days jail time, all of which was suspended, was placed on 90 days unsupervised probation, for disturbing the peace.
Bradly S. Phillips, 47, Newton, was fined $357.50, for resisting or obstructing officers.
Boadie James Ritchie, 23, Pocatello, was fined $2,239.50, was sentenced to 120 days jail time, 113 days of which was suspended, received three years of determinate time and two years of indeterminate time, was given credit for time served, had penitentiary time suspended, was placed on five years felony probation, for possession of a controlled substance.
Morgan J. Wilcox, 22, Preston, was fined $2,705.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail time, 70 days of which were suspended, was given two years determinate time and two years indeterminate time, was given six days of credit for time served, had his penitentiary time suspended, was placed on four years felony probation, for injury to a child.