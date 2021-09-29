Preston Police Department
Sept. 18: Responded to a report of property damage, an animal problem, a family dispute, and a traffic hazard. Assisted another agency. Investigated a suspicious incident. Assisted a citizen. Attempted to locate a vehicle.
Sept. 19: Responded to a report of juveniles lighting off fireworks and another of an animal at large. Assisted a citizen with a civil issue. Conducted a welfare check.
Sept. 20: Conducted a welfare check and a VIN inspection. Assisted a citizen and another agency. Responded to a noise complaint.
Sept. 21: Assisted three citizens. Responded to an unattended death, a noise problem, and a suspicious incident. Followed up on an accidental 911 call.
Sept. 22: Followed up on an animal issue and a suspicious incident. Assisted another agency and an individual who was locked out.
Sept. 23: Responded to a report of bathrooms being vandalized at City Park and a family dispute. Investigated a report of theft. Responded to a suspicious incident, an accident, a juvenile problem, and an animal problem. Assisted a citizen and medical personnel with an individual who had fallen.
Franklin County Sheriff Office
Sept. 17: Responded to a traffic accident. Assisted a motorist. Received lost property. Investigated reports of fraud and trespassing.
Sept. 18: Investigated a report of property damage. Assisted another agency and EMS. Followed up on a terminated 911 call.
Sept. 19: Assisted EMS and fire personnel. Responded to a traffic accident, a suspicious incident, and to a possible suicide.
Sept. 20: Assisted four citizens, one who was locked out. Responded to a suspicious incident. Transported two prisoners, one an adult male to Cache County Jail. Conducted a VIN inspection. Kept the peace.
Sept. 21: Assisted medical personnel with an individual with a convulsion or seizure. Responded to a report of an empty vehicle on the side of Highway 36 near Milepost 9. Followed up on a 911 hang up. Unlocked a car on Maple Creek Road. Responded to a reported overdose.
Sept. 22: Transported two prisoners. Followed up on two 911 calls. Responded to an accident and an individual who had fallen. Investigated a report of a stolen hitch. Arrested one adult male on DUI, open container, and felony eluding. Took information on possible child abuse. Attempted to locate a vehicle. Responded to a juvenile problem. Unlocked a vehicle without incident.
Sept. 23: Assisted EMS. Responded to a citizen dispute at the Preston golf course. Assisted an individual who was locked out, a second individual, and EMS on two occasions. Unlocked a car at the gun range. Transported a prisoner.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Payton Smith, 23, on Sept. 20, by PPD, for felony probation violation hold. No bail was set.
Ander Aguilar-Rabanales, 19, on Sept. 23, for misdemeanor resisting and obstructing an officer. Bond was set at $300.
Caleb Smith, 27, on Sept. 22, by PPD, for felony eluding an officer, transporting an open container of alcohol, and a DUI. Bond was set at $20,000.
Court Sentences
Dale Bethers, 74, Montpelier, was fined $229, for violating the limitations or conditions of a special permit.
Devin P. Nelson, 34, Hyrum, was fined $279, for failing to stop at a checking station or submitting to an inspection, grading, or weighting.
Dylan Leaun Otten, 18, Logan, was fined $397.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, was placed on one year supervised probation, for possession of a controlled substance. He was also fined $397.50 for using or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use.
Amber L. Owen, 43, Hyde Park, was fined $702.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, had her driver’s license suspended for 90 days, was placed on nine months supervised probation, for driving under the influence.
Donna Loretta Smith, 45, Preston, was fined $756.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, was placed on one year six months of supervised probation, for the possession or use of a legend drug or precursor without an authorized prescription or drug order.