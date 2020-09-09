Preston Police Department
Aug. 27: Responded to reports of a dog at large. Investigated an abandoned vehicle at the D.I. and then at a private residence. Assisted a citizen and performed a welfare check for Franklin County Medical Center.
Aug. 28: Responded to an intrusion alarm and a protective order violation. Assisted two citizens and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Investigated reports of a juvenile problem.
Aug. 29: Responded to a citizen dispute. Assisted a citizen who was locked out of her vehicle. Attempted to locate a missing person. Responded to a report of trespassing and a lockout. Assisted a citizen and responded to a juvenile problem.
Aug. 30: Followed up on a 911 hang-up. Assisted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Assisted the ambulance as they responded to a lifeline call for an individual who had fallen. Investigated a credit card that was found. Rescued a cat that was stuck in a drain. Helped a citizen locked out of a car.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 25: Assisted a citizen, the Preston Police Department with an accident, and another agency. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Investigated a report of a suspicious person.
Aug. 26: Responded to a report of water over the road and later to an individual with some mental issues. Conducted a VIN inspection. Assisted a citizen with a lockout.
Aug. 27: Transported a prisoner from Cache County Jail to Jefferson County Jail. Notified owner by phone that their cow was out on Cub River Road. Assisted three citizens. Unable to locate a vehicle reported as suspicious on Riverdale Road. Responded to a car versus deer accident resulting in injuries.
Aug. 28: Unable to locate a cow which was reported to be out on U.S. 91 near Milepost 12. Conducted a VIN inspection. Ensured sex offender registry compliance. Responded to report of a dog at large. Assisted a citizen. Responded to a traffic accident with damage and then to a report of a deer in the roadway. Served papers resulting in the removal of children from the home. Responded to a suicide threat; the patient admitted himself to authorities on his own recognizance.
Aug. 29: Responded to a report of a cow out on Cub River Road, which we were unable to locate. Arrested an adult male for DUI. Assisted a citizen in a civil property dispute. Followed up on an accidental 911 call. Cited a driver for failure to purchase a license. Transported a prisoner.
Aug. 30: Conducted a VIN inspection. Responded to a two vehicle accident resulting in minor injuries on Highway 36 near Milepost 11. Cited a female driver for DUI.
Aug. 31: Investigated a report of theft and a terminated 911 call. Conducted a welfare check, assisted a citizen, and investigated a report of abuse or neglect. Followed up on an animal complaint. Assisted a citizen and then in a medical incident resulting in a stab or gunshot wound.
Sept. 1: Investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle and a non-sufficient fund check at Woodward’s County Store.
Bookings in Cache County Jail
Robert Bersonnet, 32, by the FCSO on a warrant. No bail set.
Court Sentences
Unavailable at press-time.