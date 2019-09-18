Preston Police Department
Sept. 4: Intrusion alarm, zoning ordinance violation, 911 hang up, citizen assist, 911 hang up.
Sept. 5: Report of CC fraud, medical assist, two vehicle accident.
Sept. 6: Lock out, citizen assist, assist fire, stray dogs, lock out, ambulance assist, assist FCSO, suspicious person.
Sept. 7: 911 hang up, found property, citizen assist.Sept. 8: Welfare check, citizen assist, suicide threat.
Sept. 9: 911 hang up, suspicious person, 911 hang up, hit and run accident, citizen assist, suspicious person, intruder alarm.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 5: Prisoner transport, agency assist, sex offender registry, served warrant, lock out, controlled substance problem, single vehicle accident, kids playing loud music.
Sept. 6: Deer in the road, damage to property, citizen assist w/tent, VIN inspection, 911 hang up, welfare check, 911 hang up, animals in road, medical assist, juvenile male evading.
Sept. 7: Prisoner transport, one vehicle accident, assist ISP w/two vehicle accident, electrical wire across the road, ATL vehicle.
Sept. 8: Assist EMS, ATL vehicle, assist PPD.
Sept. 9: Prisoner transport, removed deer from roadway, stolen golf cart, citizen assist, citizen assist, lock out.
Sept. 10: Citizen assist, medical assist, one vehicle accident.
Sept. 11: Prisoner transport, 911 hang up, fire in Cub River, prisoner transport, assist PPD, juvenile problem, ATL vehicle, animal problem, animal problem.
Sept. 12: Suspicious person, prisoner transport, automobile theft, prisoner transport, served arrest warrant — 1 adult male.
Court sentences
Brady G. Keller, 36, Franklin, was fined $203, for malicious injury to property.
Ellis Layne, 65, Lewiston, was fined $429 for exceeding the allowable gross loads on a motor carrier.
Juan M. Medina, 65, Logan, was fined $279 for a motor carrier over-length violation.
Ismael P. Mejia, 21, Clifton, was fined $702.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended, had his drivers license suspended 90 days and was placed on supervised probation for one year for a DUI.