Preston Police Department
Sept 10: ATL, lock out.
Sept 11: Lock out, intrusion alarm, 2 vehicle accident, citizen dispute, ambulance assist.
Sept 12: Agency assist — FCSO, agency assist — juvenile probation, lock out, citizen assist, report of threats, 911 hang up, suspicious incident, animal problem, served arrest warrant, gas theft, prisoner transport.
Sept 13: Ambulance assist, assist FCSO.
Sept 14: Found bicycle, 911 hang up, theft — prescription, abandoned vehicle, citizen assist, citizen assist, domestic violence assist.
Sept 15: Agency assist — county, VIN inspection, juvenile problem, dog at large.
Sept 16: Suspicious vehicle, served arrest warrant, welfare check, stray dog, assist FCSO, report of fraud, medical assist.
Sept 17: Traffic control for Life Flight, animal problem, barking dog complaint, intrusion alarm.
Court sentences
Ronnie Norman Erickson, 67, Preston, was fined $447.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail, which was suspended, and placed on supervised probation for six months, for use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
Juan M. Medina, 65, Logan, Utah, was fined $279 for an over-length violation on a motor carrier.
David Gordon Neff, 27, Oakley, was fined $229 for violating the limitations or conditions of a special permit for a motor carrier.
Brandon Lynn Suarez, 23, Wendell, was fined $229 for violating the limitations or conditions of a special permit for a motor carrier.