Preston Police Department
Aug. 27: Lock out, lock out, ambulance assist, citizen assist, ambulance assist, assist FCSO.
Aug. 28: ATL vehicle, report of horses out, telephone harassment, juvenile problem, vehicle theft, missing juvenile, 911 hang up.
Aug. 29: Traffic control for Life Flight, suspicious person, suspicious incident, protection order violation, suspicious incident, citizen assist, citizen assist.
Aug. 30: Ambulance assist, citizen assist, agency assist, child neglect, report of dog bite, 911 hang up, stray dog, report of wreckless driver, citizen assist, male cited for shoplifting, ATL vehicle, citizen assist, citizen dispute.
Aug. 31: Barking dog complaint, ATL vehicle, suspicious incident, hit and run accident, animal noise problem.
Sept. 1: One vehicle accident, suspicious incident, citizen assist, information report, information report, citizen assist, agency assist, traffic hazard, assist ISP.
Sept. 2: City ordinance violation, agency assist, family dispute, welfare check, suspicious incident, assist FCSO.
Sept. 3: Ambulance assist, citizen assist, traffic hazard.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 30: Cow out on HWY 91, ambulance assist, missing person, trespass boat at LaMonts, suicide, lock out, juvenile sex offense, vehicle vs. deer accident, dump truck with uncovered load, non compliant sex offender, prisoner transport, assist PPD on domestic, lock out, guns being shot after dark.
Aug. 31: Traffic hazard, trash left and fire not extinguished, lock out.
Sept. 1: Assist PPD w/traffic accident, ambulance assist, suicide, assist EMS, assist ISP on traffic stop.
Sept. 2: Assist EMS, issue citation for minor in possession, found property — phone, male arrested for marijuana, suicide attempt, 911 hang up, assist PPD w/domestic dispute, ATL person, ATL vehicle, citizen assist, one cow out.
Sept. 3: Assist EMS, juvenile problem at school in Dayton, 911 hang up, citizen assist, medical assist, 911 hang up, lock out, 911 hang up, vehicle accident.
Sept. 4: Found property, traffic hazard, 1 vehicle rollover, motorist assist.
Sept. 5: Prisoner transport, agency assist, sex offender registry, served warrant, lock out, controlled substance problem, single vehicle accident, kids playing loud music, 911 hang up.
Court sentences:
Thomas Martinez-Martinez, 43, Richmond, Utah, had his bond of $257.50 converted as a fine for inattentive/careless driving.
Brandon S. Reynolds, 34, Clarkston, Utah, was fined $$229 for failure to obtain overweight/oversize motor carrier permit.
Robert W. Seymore, 37, Idaho Falls, was fined $360.50, for driving without privileges.
Blake R. Smith, 26, Franklin, was fined $287.50 for dispensing an alcoholic beverage for dispensing to minor.
Joshua L. Ware, 35, Logan, was fined $279 for failure to stop at a checking station /submit to inspection/grading or weighting of a motor carrier.
Kenneth Wayne Bass, 58, West Haven, was fined $226 for failure to obtain overweight or oversize motor carrier permits.
Tara McMullin, 48, Taylorsville, Utah, was fined $310.50 for inattentive/careless driving.