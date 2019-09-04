Preston Police Department
August 20: Citizen assist, attempted fraud, ATL vehicle, family dispute, animal problem.
August 21: Citizen assist, citizen assist, served arrest warrant, 911 hang up, report of missing prescriptions, ATL vehicle, suspicious incident, traffic hazard.
August 22: Intrusion alarm, impounded dog at large, agency assist, agency assist — ISP, noise problem.
August 23: Citizen assist, juvenile problem, 911 hang up, medical assist — choking, traffic hazard.
August 24: Juvenile problem — sex offense, found property, assist Life Flight.
August 25: Juvenile problem, 911 hang up, ATL vehicle, suicidal person.
August 26: Ambulance assist, animal problem, theft of equipment, citizen assist, VIN inspection, animal problem, dog at large, assist medical, VIN inspection, welfare check, medical call, citizen assist, agency assist — FCSO, lock out.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
August 23: Suspicious incident, citizen assist, traffic control w/cattle, agency assist, parking problem, motorist assist.
August 24: Dog bite, traffic accident, trespassing, report of cows out, citizen assist, abandoned vehicle, 911 hang up, noise problem.
August 25: Petit theft, domestic dispute, juvenile problem, traffic hazard, agency assist.
August 26: 911 hang up, citizen assist, 911 hang up, agency assist, citizen assist, lock out.
August 27: ATL deer w/broken leg, medical assist-fall, citizen assist, ATL vehicle.
August 28: ATL vehicle, prisoner transport, agency assist, probation violation, juvenile problem at Jr. High.