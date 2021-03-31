Preston Police Department
Mar. 18 Investigated found property. Responded to two animal problems.
Mar. 19 Assisted EMS with an individual who had fallen, an individual who had been locked out, and another individual. Responded to a false alarm at the bank, an injury accident, and to a citizen dispute. Assisted another agency on a fire call. Investigated an animal problem.
Mar. 20 Investigated an animal noise problem.
Mar. 21 Assisted another agency and an individual who was locked out. Responded to an intrusion alarm.
Mar. 22 Conducted a welfare check. Responded to two traffic accidents. Followed up on an accidental 911 hang up. Assisted an individual who was locked out and with a medical issue.
Mar. 23 Investigated an animal problem and a suspicious person. Assisted two individuals, one of which was locked out. Followed up on a 911 hang up. Conducted a welfare check and a VIN inspection. Assisted medical personnel with an individual who had fallen.
Franklin County Sheriff Office
Mar. 19 Assisted EMS with an individual who had fallen as well as a second individual who had fallen. Responded to a car versus deer accident and to a juvenile problem. Assisted another agency, two individuals who were locked out, and a motorist. Cited an individual for a traffic offense. Removed a dead deer from the roadway. Conducted a VIN inspection. Assisted Bannock County in recovering stole license plates.
Mar. 20 Investigated a report of theft.
Mar. 21 Responded to a suicide threat. Assisted a citizen. Attempted to locate a vehicle. Conducted a welfare check.
Mar. 22 Helped an individual who was locked out. Investigated a report of a stolen license plate and a controlled substance problem.
Mar. 23 Investigated a report of phone harassment and trespass on farmland. Responded to a report of disorderly conduct, specifically an umpire who urinated on the lawn on the East side of the junior gym in view of the library windows and hallway.
Mar. 24 Conducted two VIN inspections. Assisted the school and a citizen. Transported one female juvenile to the juvenile detention center. Responded to a single vehicle accident with damage and to a juvenile problem. Attempted, unsuccessfully, to locate two vehicles.
Mar. 25 Conducted a VIN inspection and a welfare check. Cited a citizen for a traffic violation. Followed up on an accidental 911 call.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Donna Lynch, 45, on March 24, by FCSO, for possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $5,000.
Casey James, 44, on March 23, by FCSO, on a felony warrant. Bond was set at $5,000.
Brandy Johnson, 48, on March 26, by FCSO, on a felony warrant. No bail was set.
Sixth Judicial District Court
Diego, Avilez, 21, Logan, was fined $447.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, and was placed on six months supervised probation for possession of marijuana, a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to use.