Preston Police Department
Jan. 14 Found a dog and property. Assisted a citizen.
Jan. 15 Responded to a burglary alarm, which was a false alarm. Cited a citizen for driving without privileges. Assisted a citizen who was locked out of their vehicle. Conducted a welfare check.
Jan. 16 Assisted a citizen.
Jan. 17 Followed up on a terminated 911 call. Assisted a citizen who was locked out and another agency.
Jan. 18 Followed up on a terminated 911 call. Responded to an accident on State Street resulting in property damage. Responded to a hit and run accident. Followed up on a complaint of a barking dog. Responded to a citizen dispute which started in Cache County.
Jan. 19 Assisted Life Flight. Petitioned a juvenile female for truancy. Assisted a citizen who was locked out.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Unavailable by press-time.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Jacob Hermann, 18, on Jan. 21, by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), for a probation/parole violation.
Brittany Corbridge, 35, on Jan. 20, by the FCSO, on a felony warrant.
Alyssa Granillo, 23, on Jan. 19, by the FCSO, on three felony warrants.
Sixth Judicial District Court
Lindsay Burnett-Hardy, 38, Preston, was fined $985.50, was sentenced to one year six months determinate time, four years six months indeterminate time, given 113 days credit time served, for possession of a controlled substance.
Gavin Lee Dunkley, 20, Franklin, was fined $2,724.50, sentenced to 120 days jail time, 105 days of which were suspended, was given 1 day credit time served, was placed on five years felony probation, for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
Matthew William Handy, 42, Murray, was fined $472.50, was sentenced to one year supervised probation, for driving without privileges.
Cole Travis Jensen, 21, Millville, was found guilty of failing to notify upon striking fixtures on the highway and inattentive or careless driving.
Keltsey Marley, 46, Preston, was fined $226.00, was sentenced to 90 days jail time, all of which was suspended, was sentenced to six months supervised probation, for disturbing the peace.
Dillon F. Packer, 24, Logan, was fined $1,202.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, 176 days which were suspended, had his driver’s license suspended for 90 days, was placed on two years supervised probation, for driving under the influence.