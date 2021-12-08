News of Record Dec 8, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PRESTON POLICE DEPARTMENTNov. 28: Agency assist, ambulance assist (sick person), dogs at large, vehicle lockout, two sex offenses.Nov. 29: EMS assist (sick person), custodial interference, lockout, accident, medical assist, attempt to locate (vehicle), keep the peace, citizen assist, response to false panic alarm. × Advertisement Nov. 30: Medical/breathing problems, lockout, traffic control for LifeFlight, citizen assist, attempt to locate (vehicle).Dec. 1: Three citizen assists, juvenile truancy, dog at large, vehicle lockout, animal problem, traffic hazard (dead deer in roadway), agency assist.FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFFNov. 18: Vehicle lockout, vehicle crash with property damage, VIN inspection, prisoner transport, traffic hazard, prisoner transport, stray cow, accident, report of rape.Nov. 19: School bus violation, attempt to locate (vehicle), assist with business alarm.Nov. 20: Animal bite.Nov. 21: Truck vs. deer non-injury crash, attempt to locate (vehicle), prisoner transport, animal problem, citizen assist.Nov. 22: Fraud, possible stolen vehicle, lost cattle, animal problem, dog complaint, traffic hazard, EMS assist (allergic reaction). Story continues below video Nov. 23: Dead deer in road, lost animal, deer carcass on roadway.Nov. 24: Trailer blocking roadway, warrant, EMS assist.Nov. 25: Attempt to locate (vehicle), cattle on roadway, agency assist, domestic violence (verbal dispute).Nov. 26: Domestic dispute, family dispute/juvenile problem, traffic hazard/property damage, motorist assist/traffic hazard, animal problem, prisoner transport, animal problem, two-vehicle non-reportable accident on Hwy 91 milepost 2.Nov. 27: Keep the peace, vehicle lockout, one-vehicle non-injury crash, walfare check, hayshed fire, report of smoke at church, prisoner transport, animal problem.Nov. 28: DUI arrest in Franklin, prisoner transport, ambulance assist, accident (car vs. deer), ambulance assist, automobile theft, fish & game.Nov. 29: Welfare check, animal complaint, citizen assist.Nov. 30: Custodial interference, two prisoner transports, warrant, ambulance call.Dec. 1: Mental subject, warrant.Dec. 2: Two prisoner transports, lockout, citizen assist. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prisoner Transport Animal Transports Motor Vehicle Crime Highway Assist Vehicle Traffic Ambulance Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today Three restaurants, including Chipotle, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, slated for Logan Business Gateway Concerned residents speak out on Sky View incident at Cache County School Board meeting Nixing the 's-word': Idaho to see dozens of name changes after federal directive Residents offer Main Street traffic solutions Community divided: Cache County School District says anti-racist video shown during Sky View assembly was inappropriate