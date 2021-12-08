Support Local Journalism

PRESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Nov. 28: Agency assist, ambulance assist (sick person), dogs at large, vehicle lockout, two sex offenses.

Nov. 29: EMS assist (sick person), custodial interference, lockout, accident, medical assist, attempt to locate (vehicle), keep the peace, citizen assist, response to false panic alarm.

Nov. 30: Medical/breathing problems, lockout, traffic control for LifeFlight, citizen assist, attempt to locate (vehicle).

Dec. 1: Three citizen assists, juvenile truancy, dog at large, vehicle lockout, animal problem, traffic hazard (dead deer in roadway), agency assist.

FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFF

Nov. 18: Vehicle lockout, vehicle crash with property damage, VIN inspection, prisoner transport, traffic hazard, prisoner transport, stray cow, accident, report of rape.

Nov. 19: School bus violation, attempt to locate (vehicle), assist with business alarm.

Nov. 20: Animal bite.

Nov. 21: Truck vs. deer non-injury crash, attempt to locate (vehicle), prisoner transport, animal problem, citizen assist.

Nov. 22: Fraud, possible stolen vehicle, lost cattle, animal problem, dog complaint, traffic hazard, EMS assist (allergic reaction).

Nov. 23: Dead deer in road, lost animal, deer carcass on roadway.

Nov. 24: Trailer blocking roadway, warrant, EMS assist.

Nov. 25: Attempt to locate (vehicle), cattle on roadway, agency assist, domestic violence (verbal dispute).

Nov. 26: Domestic dispute, family dispute/juvenile problem, traffic hazard/property damage, motorist assist/traffic hazard, animal problem, prisoner transport, animal problem, two-vehicle non-reportable accident on Hwy 91 milepost 2.

Nov. 27: Keep the peace, vehicle lockout, one-vehicle non-injury crash, walfare check, hayshed fire, report of smoke at church, prisoner transport, animal problem.

Nov. 28: DUI arrest in Franklin, prisoner transport, ambulance assist, accident (car vs. deer), ambulance assist, automobile theft, fish & game.

Nov. 29: Welfare check, animal complaint, citizen assist.

Nov. 30: Custodial interference, two prisoner transports, warrant, ambulance call.

Dec. 1: Mental subject, warrant.

Dec. 2: Two prisoner transports, lockout, citizen assist.

