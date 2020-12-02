Preston Police Department (PPD)
Nov. 18: Investigated a report of a suspicious person and a terminated 911 call. Assisted a motorist on State and Oneida. Assisted a second motorist with a dead battery and a citizen who was locked out of their car at Stokes. Assisted another agency on two occasions. Responded to a single vehicle crash and to a citizen dispute.
Nov. 19: Conducted a welfare check and a VIN inspection. Assisted a citizen who was locked out.
Nov. 20: Responded to a complaint of an animal problem and a parking problem. Assisted a citizen with property damage as a result of a bb gun. Assisted two citizens, one who was locked out of their vehicle. Investigated an abandoned vehicle. Cited a citizen for driving without privileges. Conducted a welfare check. Assisted another agency and with traffic control for life flight.
Nov. 21: Assisted medical personnel. Responded to a report of a person threatening suicide. Assisted a citizen who was locked out of their vehicle. Investigated two terminated 911 calls. Attempted unsuccessfully to locate a suspicious vehicle. Responded to an accident.
Nov. 22: Assisted two citizens. Investigated a terminated 911 call. Conducted a welfare check. Attempted to locate a person, who was found and returned home. Assisted another agency on two occasions.
Nov. 23: Assisted another agency. Followed up on a report of found keys, a lost animal, and an animal problem. Assisted a citizen who was locked out of their vehicle. Responded to a traffic accident resulting in property damage. Assisted medical personnel with a citizen who had fallen. Responded to a fire alarm.
Franklin County Sheriffs Office (FCSO)
Nov. 19: Assisted another agency with a domestic dispute. Unlocked two vehicles. Transported a prisoner. Transported an adult male from Cache County to Bannock County Jail. Responded to a report of cows out on Highway 34 at mile post 20. Assisted a citizen. Cited a citizen for DUI near Subway.
Nov. 20: Responded to two reports of stray animals and to two accidental 911 hang ups. Assisted EMS with lifting a patient who had fallen. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle.
Nov. 21: Responded to a car versus deer accident. Conducted a VIN inspection on a horse trailer. Responded to an intrusion alarm. Investigated a theft of a storage unit at It Fitz Storage. Cited a citizen for a traffic violation. Responded to an animal problem.
Nov. 22: Assisted another agency. Responded to a report of hunters trespassing. Unlocked a vehicle. Took a walk in report. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Assisted medical personnel with a citizen having a seizure.
Nov. 23: Responded to a domestic dispute. Transported an adult male from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to Cache County Jail. Responded to a one vehicle accident on Highway 36 where the driver had already left the scene. Followed up on a report of stray animals. Investigated a report of a student vaping on the bus while going to the district wrestling tournament. Responded to two reports of cows out on Highway 34 at mile post 22 and later to an animal problem on Cub River Road. Assisted a citizen with some mental issues. Conducted a VIN inspection. Assisted in keeping the peace. Responded to a report of a medical incident involving a stabbing or gunshot wound. Attempted unsuccessfully to locate an injured deer on Highway 34 near mile post 11.
Nov. 24: Arrested one adult female for DUI on Highway 91 near mile post 1. Transported a prisoner. Investigated a report of a suspicious person, a theft, a report of fraud, and a report of a stray animal. Assisted another agency.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Victor Evans, 55, on Nov. 30 by the PPD, for a DUI, possession fo drug paraphernalia with intent to use and possession of a controlled substance.
Courtney Nottage, 25, on Nov. 24, by the FCSO, for a DUI.
Ben Keller, 68, on Nov. 23, for battery with intent to commit a felony, resisting and obstructing an officer and compounding felony/misdemeanor. Bail was set at $15,000.
Lawrence Cross, 45, on Nov. 21, by the PPD, for possession of a controlled substance.
Ryan Saxxon, 29, on Nov. 18, by the FCSO, on a warrant.
Court sentences
Juan M. Alanis, 19, Sacramento, was fined $194, for fishing without a license.
Wilmer Chambergo, 36, Preston, was fined $704.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, had his driver’s license suspended for 90 days, was placed on nine months supervised probation, for driving under the influence.
Erick J. Dozier, 48, Columbia Falls, was fined $1,002.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, had his driver’s license suspended for 90 days, was placed on nine months supervised probation, for driving under the influence.
Alan J. Hidalgo-Nunez, 28, Preston, was fined $657.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, had his driver’s license suspended for 30 days, was placed on supervised probation for one year, for inattentive or careless driving. He was also fined $372.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, for driving without privileges. Sentences run consecutively.
Christopher McCright, 31, Franklin, was fined $215.00, was sentenced to 90 days jail time, all of which was suspended, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation, for trespassing on private property of another to hunt, retrieve wildlife, fish or trap. He was also fined $365, was sentenced to 90 days jail time, all of which was suspended, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation, for unlawful possession of wildlife. Sentences run consecutively.
Jesse Jo McDowell, 31, Preston, was fined $260.50, for petit theft.