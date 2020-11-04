Preston Police Department
Oct. 23: Assisted a citizen with a child custody dispute. Investigated a report of vandalism—a car covered in syrup and other food. Responded to an animal bite. Arrested an adult male for driving under the influence and an outstanding warrant. Investigated a report of domestic battery. Arrested an adult female for unlawful entry and battery. Arrested an adult male for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 24: Investigated a 911 hang up
Oct. 25: Responded to a business alarm and to a juvenile problem. Assisted medical personnel for an elderly female and a citizen who was locked out. Investigated a retail theft and a 911 hang up. Assisted another citizen.
Oct. 26: Followed up on a 911 hang up. Responded to a grass fire. Investigated a juvenile problem through social media and a report of animal problem. Assisted two citizens who were locked out. Responded to a medical call where a male individual was having a seizure. Investigated a noise problem
Oct. 27: Responded to an injury accident and to a domestic dispute. Investigated a fraudulent call. Assisted two citizens. Assisted with removing a 2x4 in the roadway causing a traffic hazard.
Franklin County Sheriff
Oct. 23: Investigated a report of a drug problem and a suspicious vehicle. Transported two prisoners. Assisted the Preston Police Department on two separate occasions. Assisted a city officer with a domestic issue. Investigated a threatening letter and a suspicious person.
Oct. 24: Transported a prisoner. Followed up on a 911 hang up and an animal complaint. Assisted a motorist and a citizen. Investigated a report of the smell of propane.
Oct. 25: Assisted two citizens and with a medical issue. Responded to a grass fire and a traffic hazard. Responded to a car versus deer accident and then to a report of horses on the roadway. Assisted the Pleasant View Police Department.
Oct. 26: Responded to a report of water on the roadway. Checked on a mental subject. Completed a report on an accident. Assisted a citizen who was locked out. Responded to an animal complaint. Assisted a citizen. Followed up on an accidental 911 call and on a traffic hazard.
Oct. 27: Responded to a car versus deer accident with no injuries. Investigated a protective order violation. Conducted a health and welfare home check. Assisted an agency with a medical issue in Franklin.
Oct. 28: Followed up on a terminated 911 call. Responded to a grass fire and to a 911 text. Investigated a report of threats being made.
Oct. 29: Assisted the Preston Police Department. Responded to a private property accident and then to a grass fire. Investigated a report of packages stolen, which were later found. Conducted a welfare check.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Wilmer Chambergo, 36, by Preston Police Department (PPD) on Nov. 1, for a DUI.
Seth Teller, 18, by PPD, on Oct. 25, or possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court sentences
Michael D. Bennett, 58, Preston, was fined $357.50, was sentenced to 365 days jail time, 329 of which were suspended, given 36 days credit for time served, and placed on 2 years supervised probation, for possessing weapons or firearms on school property.
Michael Ernest Daley, 56, Franklin, was fined $360.50, was sentenced to 4 months unsupervised probation, for firing timber or prairie lands.
Antonio G. Escareno, 52, North Logan, was fined $797.50, for possession of marijuana.
James Gary Hansen, 62, Preston, was fined $1, 945.50, sentenced to 4 years determinate time and 6 years indeterminate time, given 171 days credit for time served, for lewd conduct with a child under 16.
Mary Catherine Hendrickson, 40, Preston, was fined $857.50, sentenced to 180 days jail time which was suspended, had her driver’s license suspended, and placed on 9 months supervised probation, for reckless driving.
Val Wayne Holmgren, 60, Logan, was fined $279, for vehicle over length violations.
Noah C. Hoth, 20, Preston, was fined $375.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail time with 89 days suspended and 1 day credit for time served, and placed on 6 months supervised probation. He was also fined $375.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail time which was all suspended, for malicious injury to property.
Paul Lee, 50, Gallup, was fined $276, for vehicle over length violations.
Robert J. Mierzejewski, 55, Preston, was fined $357.50, for inattentive or careless driving.
Pedro Miranda, 32, Franklin, was fined $287.50, for consuming or possessing open container of alcohol by a driver.
Dylan Leaun Otten, 17, Franklin, was fined $272.50, for driving without privileges.
Anthony J. Pendleton, 18, Preston, was fined $407.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail time which was suspended, had his driver’s license suspended for 30 days, was placed on 60 days supervised probation, for reckless driving.
Rosanna Pitcher, 37, Preston, was fined $1,202.50, was sentenced to 180 days jails, 170 days of which were suspended, had her driver’s license suspended for 1 year, was placed on supervised probation for 1 year, for excessive driving under the influence.
Staci LuJeanne Sears, 31, Preston, was fined $843.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail time which was suspended, had her driver’s license suspended for 90 days, was placed on 9 months supervised probation, for driving under the influence.
Russell D. Shrives, 58, Smithfield, was fined $210.50, for a commercial district zoning violation.
Scott R. Workman, 65, Preston, was fined $303, for malicious injury to property.