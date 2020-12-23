Preston Police Department
Dec. 10: Stop sign damaged by semi truck in hit and run traffic accident. Provided traffic control. Responded to a complaint of an animal problem. Conducted a VIN inspection. Assisted a citizen who was locked out. Responded to a business alarm.
Dec. 11: Responded to a family dispute. Assisted a citizen who was locked out of their vehicle. Responded to complaints of fireworks being set off.
Dec. 12: Provided civil standby at citizen’s request. Assisted another agency, a citizen who was locked out of their vehicle, and a citizen who called in some property damage. Responded to a report of shoplifting at Stokes. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Conducted a welfare check. Investigated the theft of Christmas lawn decorations. Responded to an alarm at a lock business.
Dec. 14: Conducted a welfare check. Investigated an abandoned vehicle. Responded to a report of property damage. Completed a delayed report of a traffic accident with no injuries.
Dec. 15: Assisted a citizen who was locked out. Investigated a report of fraud and another report of property damage. Conducted a welfare check. Assisted two citizens, one of which had found a dog.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 11: Assisted the Preston Police Department. Responded to a report of horses out on Highway 36 near Milepost 121. Assisted a citizen with a court order violation in Clifton. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Arrested a citizen on a warrant out of Logan. Transported a prisoner. Responded to a car versus deer accident.
Dec. 12: Assisted a stranded motorist. Responded a car versus deer accident. Assisted a citizen. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Responded to a false alarm and then to a report of cows on the roadway which were not located.
Dec. 13: Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Responded to an animal complaint.
Dec. 14: Transported a prisoner. Followed-up on a terminated 911 call. Responded to an accident. Transported a juvenile to the juvenile detention center. Transported an adult male to Cache County Jail. Conducted a VIN inspection on a camp trailer.
Dec. 15: Attempted to locate a missing gun. Transported a prisoner. Transported a juvenile to the juvenile detention center. Responded to a report of a dead deer in the roadway, but was unable to locate it.
Dec. 16: Responded to a false fire alarm and then to a slide off accident. Arrested an adult male on a warrant. Investigated a report of items stolen out of a toolbox. Responded to a juvenile problem, to a cow that was out, which was chased back in to the field, and then a car versus deer non-injury accident on Highway 91 near Milepost 15. Unlocked a vehicle for a citizen.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Noah Hoth, 20, by the FCSO on Dec. 14, for a probation/parole violation. No bail set.
Jasmine Baltodano, 22, by the FCSO on Dec. 14, on a warrant.
Sixth Judicial District Court sentences
Douglas L. Haudley, 32, Preston, was fined $357.50, for harboring excess dogs.
Christopher S. Jones, 42, Preston, was fined $168, for driving under the influence — third or subsequent offense.
Joshua D. Rogers, 43, Preston, was fined $282.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail time, all of which was suspended and was placed on 18 months supervised probation for possession of a controlled substance.
Paul Z. Ventura, 46, Preston, was fined $513.50, for petit theft and theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property.
Morgan J. Wilcox, 21, Franklin, was fined $802.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, had his driver’s license suspended for 90 days, and was placed on nine months supervised probation for driving under the influence.