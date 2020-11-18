Preston Police Department (PPD)
Nov. 5: Investigated a 911 hang up and a juvenile problem. Responded to a traffic accident with property damage and a to a report of a suspicious door-to-door salesman. Assisted two citizens, one who was locked out. Followed up on an animal problem.
Nov. 6: Conducted a welfare check following a terminated 911 call. Assisted three citizens. Investigated a theft from Stokes Market and a report of a suspicious person. Responded to a terminated 911 call. Conducted a VIN inspection.
Nov. 7: Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Assisted another agency. Responded to a report of criminal mischief. Assisted a citizen receiving unwanted Facebook messages. Responded to a verbal family dispute and then to an animal problem. Responded to a suicide threat received via the suicide hotline. Assisted another citizen.
Nov. 8: Responded to an intrusion alarm and then to a medical issue. Conducted a welfare check. Assisted another agency with a tractor fire. Responded to a false medical alarm.
Nov. 9: Investigated a controlled substance problem. Assisted a citizen who was locked out. Responded to a report of horses out and then to a report of child abuse. Received a request for a welfare check in Nampa; information forwarded to proper authorities. Cited a minor for an alcohol offense.
Franklin County Sheriff Office (FCSO)
Nov. 5: Assisted Cache County by delivering a message. Responded to a report of cows in the roadway and then to a wild animal problem. Attempted to locate a missing person. Responded to a grass fire causing damage to a power pole. Transported three juveniles to the juvenile detention center. Conducted a welfare check. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Assisted a citizen.
Nov. 6: Assisted a citizen. Conducted a VIN inspection. Transported a prisoner. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Assisted another agency. Attempted to locate a stolen vehicle out of Cache County, but the attempt to locate report was cancelled shortly after it was issued. Responded to two separate juvenile problems.
Nov. 7: Assisted another agency, unsuccessfully, to locate a missing vehicle. Responded to a report of threats being made in Weston. Assisted medical personnel. Assisted Preston City with an incident. Responded to a to-car accident with damage. Attempted to locate a suspicious vehicle.
Nov. 8: Assisted with a medical incident. Responded to a vehicle fire. Conducted a welfare check. Transported a prisoner. Unlocked a vehicle for a citizen. Investigated a report of phone harassment. Unlocked a vehicle for a citizen.
Nov. 9: Assisted a citizen who was locked out. Conducted two VIN inspections. Responded to a report of cows on the road. Investigated an abandoned vehicle. Responded to a car versus deer, non-injury accident on Highway 36 near Milepost 131. Assisted Idaho Health and Welfare. Investigated an unfounded report of abuse.
Nov. 10: Responded to report of a power pole being hit. Served two arrest warrants. Transported a prisoner. Assisted medical personnel with a diabetic problem. Assisted Health and Welfare and then another agency with a medical issue. Responded to a traffic accident with injuries.
Nov. 11: Assisted Preston Police Department. Responded to a one-vehicle traffic accident without injuries and then a two-vehicle traffic accident without injuries. Responded to an accident in which the driver lost control on the icy road; the vehicle rolled and came to rest on it’s side. Responded to two more slide offs with no damage. Assisted city officers with a stolen vehicle. Conducted a welfare check. Responded to a report of possible property damage to a fence and then to a report of cows out on Highway 36 Milepost 113. Assisted two other agencies.
Nov. 12: Responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle, but was unable to locate it.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Angelia Shafer-Burton, 42, on Nov. 15 by FCSO, on a warrant. She was held on a $300 bond.
Austin Barnett, 18, on Nov. 14 by the FCSO, for battery. No bail was set.
Jeremy Arnoldsen 34, on Nov. 10 by the FCSO, on a warrant. No bail was set.
James Saxton, 24, on Nov. 10 by the FCSO, on a warrant. No bail was set.
Kristopher Ridgley, 19, on Nov. 6, by the FCSO, for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernaia with intent to use.
Sixth Judicial District
Daniel Alvares, 32, Smithfield, was fined $802.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, 179 days of which were suspended, had his driver’s license suspended for 90 days, was placed on nine months supervised probation, for driving under the influence.
Thomas Christian Babcock, 52, Smithfield, was fined $397.50, for possession of marijuana.
Bartley C. Jensen, 41, Preston, was fined $357.50, for failing to notify authorities upon striking an unattended vehicle.
Kevin Glenn Keller, 59, Preston, was fined $237.50, for consuming or possessing an open container of alcohol by a driver.
Debra S. King, 40, Preston, was fined $497.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, was placed on six months supervised probation, for possession of a controlled substance.
Taylor R. Stock, 41, Preston, was fined $272.50, for driving without privileges.
Seth Johnson Teller, 18, Preston, was fined $497.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, was placed on nine months supervised probation, for use or possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to use.