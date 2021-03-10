Preston Police Department
Feb. 25: Assisted with a suspicious incident in Franklin County. Assisted two citizens who were locked out of their vehicle. Cited a driver for DUI. Responded to a report of property damage when a light pole was knocked over in a parking lot.
Feb. 26: Search for a missing juvenile who was later found hiding inside the house. Conducted a VIN inspection. Responded to an intrusion alarm which turned out to be a false alarm.
Feb. 27: Investigated a report of threats being made. Assisted a citizen involved in a family dispute.
Feb. 28: Removed a deceased deer from lanes of travel. Responded to a suicidal threat. Assisted another agency. Investigated two reports of theft.
Mar. 1: Investigated a report of fraud and another of found property. Conducted a welfare check involving child abuse or neglect. Assisted a citizen who locked out of their vehicle.
Mar. 2: Responded to a non-violent family dispute involving suicidal threats. Assisted a citizen who was locked out. Investigated a report of fraud. Followed up on a report of an abandoned vehicle and later of a suspicious vehicle. Assisted medical personnel with an individual who had fallen. Attempted to locate a vehicle.
Mar. 3: Responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle and then to an intrusion alarm which turned out to be a false alarm. Followed up on a terminated 911 call. Assisted medical personnel with an individual who was choking. Responded to a report of an animal bite and then of a dog at large.
Franklin County Sheriff Office
Feb. 27: Unlocked a vehicle. Responded to an animal problem. Assisted another agency with a domestic dispute.
Feb. 28: Assisted Oneida County Sheriff Office and Preston Police Department. Attempted, unsuccessfully, to locate a speeding vehicle. Unlocked a vehicle. Drug offense on Highway 34 near Milepost 8.
Mar. 1: Investigated a report of a lost wallet at La Tienda. Responded to a report of a vehicle stuck on Cub River Road near Albert Moser Campground.
Mar. 2: Responded to a suspicious incident in Franklin. Conducted two VIN inspections. Transported one male to Franklin County from Cache County. Investigated a report of rape. Conducted a welfare check. Followed up on an accidental 911 call in Clifton.
Mar. 3: Unlocked the quick response truck for EMS. Responded to a snapchat issue among high school kids. Followed up on a report of a hitch hiker on US 91 Milepost 1. Assisted a citizen in Weston and EMS with loading a patient.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Jeremy Mooney, 43, on March 8, by PPD, for possession of paraphernalia and marijuana and on a felony warrant. No bail was set.
Cody Oslin, 27, on March 7, by PPD, for injury to a child and a DUI. No bail set.
Sixth Judicial District Court
Rachael Kathleen Cook, 51, Fallbrook, was fined $3,007.50, was sentenced to six months unsupervised probation, for inattentive or careless driving.
Kaylee D. Fuller, 20, Dayton, was fined $397.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, was placed on nine months supervised probation, for possession of marijuana.
Alyssa Lena Granillo, 23, Weston, was fined $257.50, for inattentive or careless driving.
Joshua Jason Hansen, 37, Richmond, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, and was placed on six months supervised probation, for possession of a controlled substance.
Kelby Harper, 31, Preston, was fined $172.50, for driving without privileges. He was also fined $802.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, had his driver’s license suspended for 90 days, and was placed on one year supervised probation, for driving under the influence. He was also fined $187.50 for consuming or possessing an open container of alcohol by a driver.
Luke N. Limb, 19, Preston, was sentenced to 90 days jail time, all of which was suspended, was and was placed on six months supervised probation for encouraging, aiding or causing a juvenile to come within purview.
Kenneth R. Lindquist, 31, Preston, was fined $457.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail time, 88 days of which were suspended and was placed on nine months supervised probation, for petit theft.
Alberto I. Lopez, 30, Nampa, was fined $503, for exceeding a commercial driver’s license violation.
Jessica Munson, 24, Richmond, was fined $397.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, was placed on six months supervised probation, for possession of a controlled substance.
Maurice Milo Pabawana, 41, Preston, was fined $162.50, for maintaining a dangerous or at risk dog, a second offense.
Tenny F. Pati, 50, Kearns, was fined $201, for general load securement violations.
Isaiah Robert Sherbahn, 19, Preston, was fined $444.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, and was placed on six months supervised probation, for using or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use.
Kevin Richard Uigaese, 37, Weston, was fined $2,375.50, was sentenced to three years determinate time and four years indeterminate time, for domestic violence battery.