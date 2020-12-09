Preston Police Department
Nov. 25: Attempted to locate a suspicious person. Assisted three citizens who were locked out. Responded to a two-vehicle non-injury accident. Conducted a VIN inspection.
Nov. 26: Assisted a citizen who was locked out at the old Kings parking lot. Checked on a terminated 911 call.
Nov. 27: Conducted a welfare check due to a suicide threat. A found wallet was turned into dispatch. Responded to a domestic dispute in which the parties were separated and no arrests were made.
Nov. 28: Conducted a welfare check. Assisted a citizen with a traffic concern and medical personnel with a citizen experiencing chest pain.
Nov. 29: Assisted two citizens, one with a child custody complaint. Assisted medical personnel with someone who had fallen at the Heritage Home.
Nov. 30: Served a warrant on a citizen for DUI. Assisted a citizen and medical personnel
Dec. 1: Assisted EMS with a call. Investigated a report of fraud. Conducted a VIN inspection. Responded to a juvenile problem. Assisted a citizen.
Franklin County Sheriff Office
Nov. 26: Checked on a terminated 911 call. Responded to a report of subject with mental issues. Assisted on calls of cows out and a dog bite. Assisted a citizen.
Nov. 27: Transported a prisoner. Assisted another agency with a domestic dispute. Responded to a fire.
Nov. 28: Responded to two separate animal problems. Assisted a citizen. Investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle. Assisted a citizen who was locked out. Attempted to locate a missing person. Responded to a car versus deer accident.
Nov. 29: Assisted another agency. Responded to an animal problem. Attempted unsuccessfully to locate a missing vehicle. Responded to two accidents, one was a one-vehicle rollover with minor injuries. Assisted another agency.
Nov. 30: Assisted another agency. Transported a prisoner. Responded to a deer versus car accident on Highway 91 at milepost 2 with no injuries. Assisted on a call of cows out and then a citizen who was locked out. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Conducted a welfare check. Transported a prisoner. Checked on a terminated 911 call. Cited a citizen for DUI. Responded to an animal complaint.
Dec. 1: Responded to a report of cows out and then to an abandoned vehicle. Attempted to locate a missing person and a missing vehicle. Cited a citizen for violating a county ordinance. Responded to a report of property damage.
Dec. 2: Conducted a welfare check. Found property. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Conducted two welfare checks. Investigated a suspicious or abandoned vehicle. Transported a prisoner.
Dec. 3: Responded to a car versus deer accident. Responded to a second car versus deer non-injury accident on Highway 91 near milepost 15.
Booked in to Cache County Jail
None.
Sixth Judicial District Court
Brittony M. Carriedo, 28, Cove, was fined $507.50, for petit theft.