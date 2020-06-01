Support Local Journalism

Preston Police Department

May 20: Lock out, animal problem, terminated 911 call, welfare check.

May 21: Medical assist, welfare check – fraud, traffic accident, civil standby, VIN inspection, lock out.

May 22: Panic alarm, agency assist – FCSO, agency assist- FCMC, agency assist – Cache County Sheriff.

May 23: Intrusion alarm, agency assist, VIN inspection, agency assist – FCSO, parking problem.

May 24: Hit and run.

May 25: Citizen assist, agency assist — FCSO, citizen assist, domestic dispute, found property, suspicious incident, keep the peace, threat to commit suicide, medical assist, fire alarm, terminated 911 call.

May 26: Vandalism, found property, citizen assist, agency assist –FCSO, two vehicle accident, welfare check, ordinance violation

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department

May 22: Animal problem, animal bite, terminated 911 call, citizen assist, theft, ambulance assist, controlled substance problem, trespassing, agency assist, animal bite, accident, report of fireworks.

May 23: Attempt to locate vehicle, agency assist, theft, citizen dispute.

May 24: Agency assist, motorist assist.

May 25: Welfare check, agency assist, welfare check, domestic dispute, terminated 911 call, suicidal female, agency assist, animal problem, terminated 911 call, report of gun fire.

May 26: Prisoner transport, vehicle fire, abandoned vehicle, prisoner transport, VIN inspection, protective order violation, animal problem, suspicious person, warrant arrest, terminated 911 call, sexual abuse of child.

May 27: Seizure, terminated 911 call, traffic hazard, agency assist, attempt to locate vehicle, lock out, agency assist, lock out, protective order violation, vin inspection.

May 28: VIN inspection, threats, animal problem, citizen assist, agency assist, custodial interference, prisoner transport, lock out, felony DUI, citizen assist, prisoner transport, lock out.

May 29: Family dispute

Court Sentences

None to report.

