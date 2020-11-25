Preston Police Department (PPD)
Nov. 11: Responded to an intrusion alarm, a report of an adult male trespassing at Subway, and another of disorderly conduct. Located a missing person from Montana whose family came to pick him up. Investigated a report of a sex offense. Followed up on a terminated 911 call.
Nov. 12: Assisted a citizen. Responded to a juvenile problem. Located a missing vehicle. Assisted medical personnel with an unconscious individual.
Nov. 13: Responded to a report of a car being dented. Assisted three citizens, two of which were locked out of their cars. Attempted, unsuccessfully, to locate a suspicious vehicle.
Nov. 14: Assisted two citizens and then ambulance personnel with a citizen who had fallen. Responded to a traffic hazard in the form of bags of leaves in the road. Served a failure to appear warrant. Investigated two separate reports of a suspicious vehicle.
Nov. 15: Responded to a citizen verbal dispute and then to a citizen who was locked out. Located a lost dog and returned it to its owner.
Nov. 16: Responded to a business alarm, to a report of cows on the road, and to a report of dogs at large. Assisted medical personnel with a citizen who had fallen. Conducted a VIN inspection and a welfare check. Assisted the Franklin County Sheriff Office.
Franklin County Sheriff Office (FCSO)
Nov. 13: Assisted a citizen who was locked out. Responded to a report of cows in the road. Assisted medical personnel. Responded to a traffic accident and to an animal problem.
Nov. 14: Assisted a citizen. Assisted PPD. Responded to report of a burglary at a storage unit, a pet fence alarm going off, and to a report of a dead deer on the side of the road. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Transported one juvenile from the detention center.
Nov. 15: Transported a prisoner. Served a warrant. Responded to a threat to commit suicide.
Nov. 16: Investigated a suspicious incident. Helped a citizen who was locked out. Assisted Cache County and Preston City. Investigated a report of a lost shotgun. Transported a prisoner. Responded to a report of a suicidal male with a weapon.
Nov. 17: Attempted to locate a speeding vehicle. Responded to a one vehicle accident with injuries on HWY 36 at milepost 121. Transported a prisoner. Investigated a report of trespassing. Responded to a second accident, this time a car versus deer on HWY 34 at milepost 15. Served an arrest warrant. Removed a traffic hazard. Assisted medical personnel with a citizen who had fallen.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Shawn Shields, 37, on Nov. 18, by FCSO, on a warrant.
Timothy Doud, 59, on Nov. 16, by FCSO.
Court sentences
Unavailable before press time.