Preston Police Department
June 3: Followed up on three 911 hang ups and an animal problem. Cited an individual for a traffic violation and another for an ordinance violation.
June 4: Investigated an online fraud complaint. Responded to a vehicle fire. Assisted two individuals who were locked out. Attempted to locate a vehicle.
June 5: Assisted three citizens, two with lockouts. Responded to a possible hit and run in the Stokes market parking lot.
June 6: Assisted an individual who was locked out. Investigated a report of threats being made and a sex offense.
June 7: Assisted medical personnel. Investigated a report of theft, specifically a lost wallet that was turned in missing $5 and a driver’s license.
June 8: Investigated a report of a suspicious person. Followed up on a 911 hangup. Assisted two citizens. Responded to a traffic accident that took place on private property. Assisted medical personnel.
June 9: Assisted EMS. Served an arrest warrant. Investigated a burglary. Assisted three citizens who were locked out. Transported a prisoner.
June 10: Assisted three individuals who were locked out. Followed up on an animal complaint and threats being made.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
June 4: Investigated a report of an animal problem. Responded to a report of a vehicle driving all over the road at excessive speeds; was able to make contact with driver when they pulled in to the vet clinic on West Oneida. Conducted a VIN inspection. Unlocked a vehicle. Responded to a one vehicle minor injury accident. Investigated a reported theft. Responded to a report of two adult females lost on Pole Line trail near Birch Creek Road.
June 5: Responded to a report of power lines down on North Westside Highway and to an accident. Followed up on two 911 hangups. Assisted medical personnel with an adult male having breathing issues. Investigated a report of drugs at Riverdale Resort.
June 6: Responded to an accident. Also, responded to a vehicle which was running with a child and dog inside; officer was able to unlock the door with an air wedge and unlocking rod. Assisted a citizen.
June 7: Conducted two VIN inspections. Investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle, two juvenile problems, and a theft. Assisted a motorist. Followed up on a 911 hangup. Conducted a welfare check involving a suicidal individual. Cited an individual for a traffic violation.
June 8: Cited four individuals for probation violations. Responded to a report of a suspicious incident. Followed up on a terminated 911 call. Transported two prisoners to Cache County. Assisted a motorist. Followed up on two reports of animal problems.
June 9: Removed a traffic hazard, a bag, from the road. Assisted a citizen. Conducted a VIN inspection. Responded to a domestic dispute. Followed up on an animal complaint. Transported a prisoner.
Booked into Cache County Jail
January Lindquist, 45, on June 12, by the FCSO, for a probation parole violation. No bail set.
Dean Imlay, 41, on June 10, by the FCSO, on a felony warrant. Bond was set at $20,000.
Dalton Silva, 25, on June 9, by FCSO, on a felony warrant, for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and four misdemeanor warrants. Bond was set at $22,200.
Hollie Lindley, 31, on June 9, by PPD, on a misdemeanor warrant. Bond was set at $1,500.
Guy Fitzgerald, 55, on June 8, by FCSO, for misdemeanor probation /parole violation. No bail set.
Quinn Atkinson, 42, on June 8, by FCSO, for misdemeanor probation /parole violation. No bail set.
Jacob Hermann, 19, onJune 8, by FCSO, on a misdemeanor probation /parole violation. No bail set.
Treyson Lamb, 21, on June 8, by FCSO, on a misdemeanor probation /parole violation. No bail set.
Donald Crockett, 43, on June 6, by FCSO, for a DUI. No bail set.
Court Sentences
Dustin C. Sorenson, 41, Herriman, was fined $201, for an IDAPA suspension violation.