Preston Police Department
June 24: Assisted two individuals who were locked out. Conducted a VIN inspection.
June 25: Followed up on an animal problem and a report of fraud in the form of an insufficient fund check. Completed an information report.
June 26: Cited a juvenile for a curfew violation. Responded to a business alarm, a grass fire, and a family dispute. Followed up on a found wallet and found property. Attempted, unsuccessfully, to locate a suspicious person.
June 27: Assisted the county on a report of a domestic dispute and a citizen with a controlled substance problem. Followed up on two terminated 911 calls.
June 28: Assisted another agency with a DUI. Transported a prisoner. Conducted a VIN inspection. Followed up on two reports of property damage, a juvenile problem, and a lockout.
June 29: Responded to two juvenile problems, one of which was a juvenile providing false information. Assisted EMS. Conducted two VIN inspections. Assisted Life Flight. Transported a male juvenile to a facility.
June 30: Assisted a citizen with a parked car, medical personnel, and another citizen who was locked out. Responded to a juvenile problem. Followed up on a terminated 911 call.
July 2: Responded to a minor non-injury traffic accident and a citizen dispute. Conducted a juvenile welfare check and another welfare check.
July 3: Assisted a citizen and another agency. Conducted a welfare check. Followed up on two animal problems. Cited an individual for obstruction of justice.
July 4: Responded to four animal problems. Assisted two citizens, another agency, and medical personnel. Responded to a citizen concerned about fire danger from aerial fireworks.
July 5: Responded to two verbal family disputes. Investigated an unsecure building, two animal problems, and a lockout.
July 6: Assisted a citizen. Assisted EMS with an elderly patient that had fallen out of his wheelchair and needed assistance. Assisted the county in locating a resident from the Heritage Home. Assisted the county in attempting to locate a missing vehicle. Cited an individual for a weapon’s offense. Responded to the Franklin County Courthouse for a walk-in report of a suspicious incident. Investigated a report of theft.
Franklin County Sheriff
July 2: Assisted a citizen. Responded to an intrusion alarm, a concern regarding fireworks, and a report of a suspicious vehicle. Also responded to a report of a woman flashing people and walking out in to traffic. Investigated an abandoned vehicle and a reported smell of propane.
July 3: Assisted two citizens. Responded to a report of property damage and another of a possible missing person, as well as a family dispute.
July 4: Unlocked a vehicle. Responded to a family dispute. Assisted a citizen. Transported two adult males to Cache County Jail. Investigated a report of possible property damage.
July 5: Assisted a citizen at Deer Cliff Inn. Investigated report of people on the bridge and another of harassment. Cited one adult female with battery. Transported a prisoner. Responded to a possible fire. Secured an elementary school which had been left unlocked. Investigated a report of theft. Followed up on a concern regarding fireworks.
July 6: Assisted with a traffic hazard, specifically a dead deer in the road. Investigated a report of found property, a suspicious incident, and another of a suspicious person. Responded to a structure fire. Attempted to locate a missing person. Cited an individual for a DUI. Assisted an individual who was locked out as well as a motorist.
July 7: Conducted two VIN inspections. Investigated a report of fraud. Responded to an animal problem. Transported two prisoners.
July 8: Responded to a fire. Transported a prisoner. Received a phone that was turned in to dispatch. Unlocked a vehicle for an individual. Transported one male from Cache County Jail to court. Cited an individual for an ordinance violation for allowing an irrigation sprinkler to water the road. Arrested an individual for battery. Transported a prisoner. Conducted a VIN inspection. Responded to a juvenile problem.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Allen Taylor, 59, by the Preston Police Dept. (PPD), on July 10, on a misdemeanor warrant. Bond was set at $300.
William Pitcher, 33, by PPD on July 8, on a misdemeanor warrant. Bond was set at $500.
Rosanna Pitcher, 38, by PPD on July 8, for a probation/parole violation. No bail set.
Sammy Marshall, 51, by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), on July 8, on an agent’s warrant. No bail was set.
Kathryn Petty, 43, by FCSO, on July 5, for a misdemeanor probation violation. No bail set.
Gary Barron, 43, by PPD, on July 4, for a probation violation. No bail set.
Jeremy Mooney, 43, by PPD, on July 4, for a probation violation. No bail set.
Tyler Willie, 34, by FCSO, on July 1, for felony possession of a controlled substance. No bail set.
Kaye Blake, 48, by FCSO, on June 30, on a misdemeanor warrant. No bail set.
Kurt Jensen, 54, by FCSO, on June 27, on a parole/probation violation. No bail set.
Court Sentences
Cleve Tracy Bodily, 60, Preston, was fined $557.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail time, all of which was suspended, had his driver’s license suspended, was placed on 120 days supervised probation, for reckless driving.
Joseph Demar Chatterton, 31, Franklin, was fined $335, for operating a vehicle without a 120 hour permit to increase gross weight.
David Samuel Hokanson, 29, Preston, was fined $357.50, for unlawfully overtaking and passing a school bus.
Joseph Brandon Visser, 27, Preston, was fined $2,455.50, was sentenced to 120 days jail time, 65 days of which were suspended, was sentenced to three years determinate time and two years indeterminate time, was given 65 days credit time served, had his penitentiary suspended and his driver’s license suspended for one year, and was placed on five years felony probation for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle.