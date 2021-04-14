Preston Police Department
April 5: Investigated a report of fraud and another of threats being made. Assisted two citizens. Responded to an accident in a parking lot.
April 6: Investigated a report of property damage, of fraud, and of the theft of $300 of propane and tanks. Cited an individual for a traffic offense. Responded to a hit and run traffic accident.
April 7: Responded to a minor traffic accident and to a false intrusion alarm. Investigated a report of sexual assault. Followed up on a lost animal. Assisted medical personnel and an individual who was locked out. Responded to a traffic accident with property damage. Assisted a citizen and another agency. Responded to a citizen dispute being called into Health and Welfare. Attempted to locate a vehicle not maintaining its lane of travel.
Franklin County Sheriff Office
April 2: Conducted a VIN inspection on a camp trailer. Transported a juvenile. Responded to a report of a neighbor’s chickens on his property. Transported two prisoners. Served an arrest warrant.
April 3: Assisted EMS with a possible stroke victim. Responded to two accidents, including a car versus deer accident and to an animal problem. Assisted probation officers with serving a warrant. Transported a prisoner. Investigated a report of trespassing. Responded to a possible fire, a report of domestic violence, and a domestic dispute.
April 4: Assisted another agency in locating, unsuccessfully, a motorist. Investigated a report of fraud and a threat to commit suicide. Conducted a VIN inspection.
April 5: Responded to two deer versus car accidents. Transported a prisoner.
April 6: Responded to a one vehicle accident and to a domestic dispute. Followed up on a report of a suspicious female, but was unable to locate.
April 7: Followed up on two 911 hang-ups. Transported a prisoner. Investigate an abandoned vehicle. Responded to a report of a domestic dispute and to a grass fire. Assisted Bannock County with a medical incident.
April 8: Followed up on a report of a dog eating a chicken. Transported a prisoner.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Morgan Wilcox, 21, on April 7 by FCSO, for a misdemeanor probation /parole violation and felony injury to a child. Bond was set at $10,000.
Tyler Morrell, 27, on April 7, by FCSO, on a felony warrant. No bail was set.
Sixth Judicial District Court
Diego Avilez, 21, Logan, was fined $482.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, and was placed on six months supervised probation for possession of marijuana. He was also fined $447.50 and was sentenced to 180 days jail time for the use or possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to use.
David Miramontes, 38, Caldwell, was fined $201, for general load securement violations.