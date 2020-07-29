Preston Police Department July 15: Assisted two other agencies. Investigated a suspicious vehicle. Unlocked a vehicle and investigated two citizen disputes and a traffic accident. Dispatched an officer to keep the peace. Responded to a family dispute. July 16: Unlocked a vehicle and investigated an animal problem and assisted a citizen. July 17: Provided traffic control, assisted a citizen, investigated the violation of a no contact order, and provided two VIN inspections. Investigated a family dispute, the theft of cash, and a suspicious person. Provided assistance to the ambulance crew and unlocked a vehicle. July 18: Investigated a business alarm, a traffic accident with property damage, and a suspicious person. Assisted a resident and attempted to locate two vehicles. July 19: Provided medical assistance, and assistance to two different residents as well as another agency. Investigated a 911 hang up, made an arrest for disturbing the peace and property damage. July 20: Made a welfare check. Investigated a citizen dispute and attempted to locate a vehicle. Franklin County Sheriff’s Department July 17: Called to assist a motorist but could not locate the car. Provided medical at the motocross track in Fairview. Investigated a family dispute in Weston. Took report of 5- and 7-year old boys throwing dirt at a car as it drove by. Provided a citizen assist by phone. Took report of a theft at 89 E. 200 S. in Franklin. Investigated a suspicious incident. July 18: Provided a citizen assist in Clifton, and medical assistance to a person with chest pain on US 91 near MP 21. Investigated a report of a missing person, a 911 hangup, a lockout, fireworks, a medical overdose, and provided a welfare check. July 19: Provided assistance to two different residents. Attempted to locate a vehicle and found it at the hospital. Took report of a vehicle that went off the road, damaging a lawn and a concrete parking stop. Investigated a suspicious incident, a terminated 911 call, and a one vehicle non-injury accident on the Narrows Rd. Provided another agency assistance. Investigated a 911 hangup, and a report of sex lewdness. Transported one adult male to Cache County Jail. Took report of a vehicle that had run off the road near Willow Flats, but was unable to locate. Took report of speeding truck on Riverdale Rd, but was unable to locate it. Took a delayed report of a citizen dispute at the Oneida Narrows Reservoir. July 20: Attempted to locate a vehicle but was unable to locate it. Made a second attempt to locate a vehicle. Took report that a camp trailer was hit at Glendale Reservoir. Charged an adult male with battery. Provided citizen assistance to five individuals. July 21: Assisted another agency. Recovered a stolen four-wheeler. Investigated an alarm. Took report of property damage at the landfill. Took report of sod on Hwy 91 at MP 3. Provided a VIN inspection. Investigated a phone harassment and a suspicious person. July 22: Investigated a domestic dispute. Assisted a motorist, Unlocked a vehicle without incident. July 23: Assisted a motorist. Transported two juveniles back to Preston. Provided a citizen assist. Responded to a hay fire. Found a missing person. Took report of an animal bite, a residential fire alarm, a grass fire, and a report of a missing/found person. Court Sentences Paysen Jorgensen, 20, Franklin, was fined $322.50 for driving without privileges.
