The cold weather is bringing the canning season to a tenuous end, and the Franklin County Cannery is hopping with people in the mood to preserve.
On a given day one can find people from around Franklin County as well those from around the country who area amazed that such a facility exists.
“I wish we had one at home,” said Mikki Neuwerth of Montana. “We need one.” She was canning ham and beans with relatives, Calvin and Lynn Sharp.
Kaloni Hall was stirring together the ingredients of sweet and sour sauce and had just finished canning chocolate nut cake.
“This place is a treasure,” she said, “and it is amazing that we have it here in Preston. There are people from all over here.” She and her husband moved to Fairview four years ago from Star Valley. On a different day, she juiced enough apples to bottle 54 quarts of juice.
That is exactly what Brent and Margo Heer, of Pocatello, and Gaylin and Edna Fuller, of Clifton, came to the center to do: make apple juice and applesauce.
After rinsing several bushels of apples in a remodeled shopping cart, the loaded their fruit into one of the two presses at the cannery. The apples were ground, then pressed into a light pink nectar which they could either pour into plastic bottles available at the cannery to be frozen, or take it home in large containers to be bottled.
Brent has come to can wild game in the past and praised the efficiency and versatility of the center and helpfulness of the volunteers.
“That’s the thing I like here. Look at everything everyone is making. You know you’ve got beans, you’ve got potatoes, apples ... chicken. You can do anything here. That’s what I like. It’s a good place. Everyone is friendly; they help you out. Clean-up is all here and not in my kitchen - especially stuff like this (apple juice). That’s why we come down here,” he said.
Because the cannery is not heated, the climate determines how long it can stay open, so cannery directors Kevin and Syd Olsen are taking things a day at a time right now. They and three volunteer help patrons learn the ropes. Patrons, usually gathered in family groups along long tables prepare their foodstuffs for processing, often swap tips and favorite recipes as they go.
The season began mid August and to date, the center has processed 35,000 cans of food for over 800 patrons, said Kevin. Last year, 45,000 cans were processed.
“As far as I know we are the last cannery available in the nation that allows people to bring in their own food and can it,” said Kevin. The center will remain open a couple more weeks to allow people to process apples.
“The apple presses are going nuts,” he said.