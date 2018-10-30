Casperson appointed new Idaho lawyer representative

Preston native DeAnne Casperson, a partner at Casperson Ulrich Dustin PLLC, in Idaho Falls, has been appointed as a new lawyer representative for the District of Idaho. Lawyer representatives assist the Federal Court to improve the administration of justice. They serve as liaisons between the federal bar and U.S. Courts.
Ms. Casperson graduated from Utah State University in 1988 with a bachelor’s degree in English and a minor in chemistry. She worked at the Idaho National Laboratory for several years before returning to school and obtaining a law degree from the University of Missouri - Kansas City in 1999 with distinction. Following her graduation, she served as a law clerk for the Honorable Dean Whipple of the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri. Casperson joined Shook, Hardy & Bacon in Kansas City, representing employers and corporate clients in litigation matters.
Since returning to Idaho, Casperson has continued her practice in employment and general litigation matters. She has successfully tried cases in both state and federal court and won numerous arbitrated labor disputes.