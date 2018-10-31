Dozens of black cows were rounded up from an overturned semi trailer on Thursday, Oct. 25, at approximately 9:20 p.m.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s report, the driver of the truck, Andrew Oudshoorn, Canada, was hauling 41 cows to Hyrum, Utah, for Van Raay Paskal Trucking out of Canada. He came upon a large cow belonging to Ivan Jorgenson, which was standing in the road. Oudshoorn was unable to avoid a collision and the steering locked up, tipping the tractor and trailer over, which then slid off the side of HWY 91.
Oudshoorn was assisted out of the tractor through a broken window. The Franklin County Fire Department assisted with extrication of the remainder of the cattle and assisted in pushing them into a nearby fenced area.
The local brand inspector and several other people assisted in locating the runaway cattle and placing them in a local pasture until they could be inspected and reloaded onto another trailer the next day. No cows had to be put down, at that point, as a result of the accident.
Dattage Towing of Logan, Utah, recovered the tractor.
Damages sustained in relation to the accident included those sustained by three vehicles assisting with gathering cattle, a local property owner’s fence, and Jorgenson’s cow being struck in open range.