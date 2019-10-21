PRESTON — The Franklin County Commissioners meeting of Oct. 15 was largely routine with one major exception.
Preston Economic Development Manager Shawn Oliverson accompanied building developer Doug Day of Day Builders Ent. Inc. as they discussed plans for a major development in the Cub River Canyon area. The project is not for individual homes, but rather for the development of an upscale meeting and corporate retreat complex.
Day told the commissioners that he plans to invest approximately $7.5 million in the project over the next few years. At present, he owns several hundred acres of land in the Cub River area, as well as the recently purchased Bosen building in Preston. The initial plans are to spin off a portion of his contracting business, which is now headquartered in Sacramento, California, and let it become a standalone enterprise, under the direction of his son. He would then move some of the key personnel for the building/contracting business to the Franklin County/Preston area. They will be located in the Bosen building, which will receive a major renovation and remodel.
One of the items of discussion was that he plans to use local suppliers and labor to fulfill the building and employment needs, rather than importing his already existing California labor force. Day has quietly lived in Idaho for several years and is committed to the area. The primary reason for the discussion at the commissioners meeting was to submit an application for short-term tax relief as approved in county ordinance 2019-10-15 under the Franklin County Economic Development Incentive plan.
Commissioner Boyd Burbank was enthusiastic about the project, saying “(Day) is not only a very nice guy, he’s an excellent, successful business man. His projects will provide a substantial tax base and employment in the area for decades to come.”
Because the conference center/corporate retreat are all on private property, there is no subdivision question or cost to the county for roads or infrastructure on the site, which will be private. The commissioners will revisit the application at their next meeting, in two weeks, giving them time to study the request in detail.
In a similar application request, Oliverson presented the commissioners with the “Powder Project.” The Powder Project is a code phrase for a powder coating business that is currently located out of state, but desires to move to Preston. The project will employ about 30 workers initially, with the probability of more later. The request by Oliverson was for an application for short-term tax relief as an incentive. In both cases, county legal council Vic Pearson said that the two projects under discussion appear to meet all of the legal requirements to qualify for the tax incentives.
In other county business, the commissioners renewed the Alcoholic Beverage License requests for four existing businesses. They are for Maverick, Bottoms-Up, Ransom’s Country Store and Stokes. Also, the commissioners passed several lesser and routine items. They included a Class 1 subdivision for Tamara Austin, presented by county building inspector Randy Henrie and Brian Allen. Several county contracts and functions were also renewed or enacted, including a Forest Service contract and a Law Library, a Board of Guardians Bylaws Adoption, a Public Defender contract and Four-County Commissioners Meeting Nov. 18 agenda items.