DAYTON — The Dayton City Council meeting was its usual pocket of tranquility even when the weather seems to be trying to blow it all down to Logan. When City Clerk in training, Jennifer Sage, walked in she jokingly remarked that, “It’s slightly windy out there.”
The council is planning on raising water rates by 3 to 5 percent beginning in January 2020. The council, by law, has the option to increase the water rate up to 5 percent every year without the need to hold a hearing.
A representative from the Department of Environmental Quality, Steven Smith from Riverdale, came to talk to the council about creating a Source Water Protection Plan (SWPP). Such a plan is intended to demonstrate the past and current steps the council is taking to safe guard and maximize the town’s water supply. This includes how physically secure the town's water sources are and the chemical makeup and biome of the water supply. Smith told of several cities whose wells cannot be used due to a high level of coliform bacteria. The issue with coliforms being in the drinking water is that the higher their number the higher the chance of getting a swig of the dangerous coliform, E. coli.
The reason for the rate increase and the SWPP is that those statistics and records improve the city’s chances of receiving a grant to help with the search for a new well. The grant the city is going for is called a Community Development Block Grant. It’s designed to help struggling small communities, but there’s one major catch to getting it, though: The city has to have half the money up front. At present, they are still $200,000 short, hence the rate increase.
Aaron Beutler, the man who engineered the city’s current water system, came with a chart of the various private wells scattered around the city and neighboring areas to help the council brainstorm locations to drill test wells. The worst-case cost projection, assuming no cooperation from neighboring landowners that he came up with was around $1.4 million start to finish, though drilling of the actual hole in the ground would only be $200,000.
The plan for the new well at present is for it to supply 1,000 gallons a minute. Councilman Stacy Moser asked if making two 500 gallon wells instead would save the city money if done over a longer time period and give the city more water security in case one goes offline. Beutler replied that such a plan would greatly increase the cost of the project. He further stipulated that if both wells were too close to each other and the city needed the full 1,000 gallons, the two wells together couldn’t pull that amount of water from the ground.
The water project is still in the research and brainstorm phase. No checks will be written and no holes drilled for months, perhaps years. That said, at least two checks will be written in the coming weeks. Dayton’s City Council has generously chosen to donate $100 to the LDS wards of Dayton and Clifton for their Christmas parties.
An update on Brett Hyde and his building project: He has applied for a variance. Variances are exceptions to a city’s building codes. The exception being sought by Hyde is one concerning frontage. In order to subdivide a property, there must be proper access to the road for everything from your standard car to emergency vehicles. When he bought the old Kent property, it came with two existing water hookups, a very rare commodity in Dayton’s current housing market, one for each of the old houses. The problem is that the property is oddly shaped with a 1.5 acre section running from the road to the canal and a 1.05 acre section stretching north along the canal forming a large L-like shape.
There are several rules that must be followed, for Hyde, the council and the city itself, before the variance that Hyde proposed can be voted on. First, the paperwork for the variance must be submitted by noon no later than 15 days before the next council meeting. Sadly, Hyde missed the deadline by a couple of hours. While sympathetic, the council’s hands were tied. The matter had to be postponed until November at the earliest. Second, any person who owns property within a 300 foot radius of his property must be sent a letter informing them of the public hearing. Even if the other property is the field across the street. There must also be an official notice in the paper. At present the public hearing is set for the next city council meeting on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. The December city council meeting was also set for the Dec. 17.