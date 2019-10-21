PRESTON — The Preston City Council meeting on Oct. 14 started with some good news for the city taxpayers. The treasurer's monthly/quarterly report showed that every city department had reported that their activities had come in under budget. The result of tight budget controls and high efficiency on the part of city employees was named as the cause of the above average performance.
The council passed a request for a refund on the swale bond was issued to Weston Hollingsworth at 289 Eagle Way. The refund was due to the successful completion of the swale on the property.
The final plat was approved for two projects in the city: Trinity Planned Unit Development and Country Club Estates V Phase II. Both were reviewed by City Engineer Tyrell Simpson for the council and passed by unanimous vote.
Four business licenses were approved. They are for Jackie Broadhead of 310 N. Second E., Suite C, for Sweet Feet Foot Zoning, Arnoldo Junior Montano of 33 W. First S. for El Tapatio, beer and wine licenses for Bajarangi Beststop at 104 S. State, beer license for Bajarangi Muststop at 113 N. State and a beer licence for Bajarangi Sunstop at 193 N. State.
October was recognized as Domestic Violence Prevention Month. There was a brief discussion of the bids that had gone out for the engineered trusses that will be fitted on the rebuild of the Festival of Lights storage building.
Councilman Brad Wall gave a brief talk about the outstanding volunteer work that had gone into the new playground equipment in the city park, near the splash pad. Wall, a member of the Lions Club had been a prime mover of the project. The project was a joint effort of the local Lions and Kiwanis Clubs, with Wall and George Young of the Kiwanis each devoting well over 150 of their time during every phase of the project, which cost the city nothing. To buy the equipment and have it professionally installed would have cost the city in excess of $150,000.
A volunteer force of about 85 students, coordinated by Luke Smellie and including Preston High School football players, volleyball players, phi-dels and cheerleaders spent a major part of the morning last Friday engaged in service to the city doing various projects including to spreading rubberized mulch around the equipment. The efforts of the students drew high praise and thanks from every member of the city council. The playground project is now complete.