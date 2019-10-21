DAYTON — The October West Side School Board meeting consisted of two major topics. First were the 15 resolutions for the 2020 school year that the Idaho School Boards Association (ISBA) will be presenting to the Legislature for approval. These resolutions are currently not legal policy; however, that is their goal. The resolutions cover a variety of subjects ranging from teachers carrying guns (resolution 1), allowing people to choose their own school districts (resolution 5), allowing teachers from one discipline to teach brief parts of another (resolution 8), and changing the standards for charter schools (resolution 15). Full versions of all 15 resolutions can be found at www.idsba.org and typing resolutions in the search box at the top of the page.
The school district had its annual audit, and long story short, the school district is still in the financial black, though it did have to dip into its savings, meaning there is slightly less money in reserve this year than last year. This is because of the addition to Beutler Middle School, which will be completed for the start of school in August 2020.
The school board is continuing to collect information on the transition to a four-day week schedule. They are currently exploring the necessity of a Friday program. The district sent out a survey to gauge how many families serviced by the West Side School district want and need a Friday program. Of those families, with children in grades K-12, 14 percent said they would use the program at least once a month; however that was overshadowed by the 68 percent who said they would never use it. The board has decided that the Friday program will only provide mathematics tutoring for grades six through 12 on a regular basis however more subjects can and will be added should the need for them arise.
The final matter for the evening was an alteration to the districts dress code. The policy clarified that holes in pant legs should be no higher than two inches above the knee and that teachers will have full discretion as to what hats and hoods can and can’t be worn in their classrooms. When asked why these alterations were being made, Superintendent Spencer Barzee said that it was partially to change with the times and that hats were not a disruption to the school environment. Additionally, so many students want to wear hats, it makes enforcement for teachers and administration rather time consuming and complex. This is what is disrupting the educational environment. The hope is that teachers don't have to spend so much time being disciplinarians, enforcing the current dress code, and spend more time as educators. The decision on this item had been postponed until November so that the board can better examine the nuances of the policy’s interactions with the student’s freedom of expression.