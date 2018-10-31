Preston City Police Department
Oct. 10: Medical, ambulance assist.
Oct. 11: Intrusion alarm. Lockout. Two vehicle accident, no injuries. Found property, returned to owner.
Oct. 12: Assist county. Juvenile problem. Lockout. Dog at large. Assisted FCSO with a one vehicle accident. Family dispute.
Oct. 13: Suspicious incident. 911 hang up call. Agency assist. Suspicious incident. Missing dog. 3 vehicle accident, no injuries. Assisted EMS with a transport. Citizen dispute. Juvenile problem.
Oct. 14: Lockout. False 911 call. Assist County with accident. Report of a fraud attempt. Assisted County with incident.
Oct. 15: Intrusion alarm. Assist City maintenance. Report of stray dog. Lockout. Intrusion alarm, false alarm. Welfare check.
Oct. 16: Assist county. Agency assist. Attempt to locate (ATL). Citizen assist. Report of stray dog. Lockout. Attempt to locate. Lost property. Animal problem, dog bite. Traffic hazard. Citizen assist. Abandoned vehicle.
Oct. 17: Citizen assist. VIN Inspection. Assist agency. 2 ATL’s. Suspicious incident. Suspicious person. Lockout. Lockout. Lockout. False 911 call. Malicious injury to property involving a male juvenile. Stray dog complaint. Keep the peace. Suspicious vehicle. Agency Assist for FCSO.
Oct. 18: Lockout. Agency Assist for FCSO.
Oct. 19: Juvenile problem. ATL vehicle.
Oct. 20: Lockout. Juvenile problem. Citizen assist. Hit and run accident. Welfare check.
Oct. 21: Juvenile petition for possession of a controlled substance. Missing person returned home.
Oct. 22: Theft from vehicle. Property damage. Fraud report. Report of fraud.
Oct. 23: Report of fraud. Citizen assist. Assist agency, disturbing the peace. Traffic control for life flight. Disturbing the peace. Two vehicle crash. Suspicious incident.
Franklin County
Sheriff Office
Oct. 18: Semi truck hit a horse N HWY 34. Theft. Prisoner transport. Reporting party called to report he had to shoot two dogs that were on his property killing his chickens. Attempt to locate(ATL) in the Clifton/Oxford area, unable to locate. Prisoner transport. VIN inspection on a snowmobile. Responded to a small grass fire. Investigated a report of child abuse. Responded to a semi vs cow accident on West HWY 36. Transported one adult male to Cache County Jail for probation without incident. Responded to Franklin for a juvenile problem. Prisoner transport.
Oct. 19: Transported Juvenile Male to Pocatello D.T. Keep the peace. Prisoner transport. Deer vs vehicle accident on HWY 91. Responded to a report of cows out near E 4800 S.
Oct. 20: Animal noise. Motorist assist, dead battery, got the vehicle going. Unlocked a 2003 Suburu Baja for owner at La Tienda. Assisted fire crews with a fire E HWY 36, was a controlled burn. Unlocked a 1989 Toyota Tacoma for owner. Family dispute in Clifton. PD accident.
Oct. 21: Criminal mischief. VIN inspection. Assisted EMS on medical call. Prisoner transport. Welfare check on an adult male, spoke with him, everything was fine.
Oct. 22: Property damage, light pole damaged. Assist agency. Trespassing. Assist motorist. Report of trespassing, forwarded to Fish and Game. Report of cow out on HWY 36, local owner notified by phone.
Oct. 23: Mother dropping student off in bus drop off. 911 hang up. Disturbing the peace, argument in store. Prisoner transport. Welfare check. ATL vehicle. Medical assist, report of female with chest pain. One vehicle non-injury accident. Report of dog at large, notice of dog complaint served. Agency assist with traffic accident N State St. Report of aggravated assault.
Oct. 24: Assist PPD. Runners on the side of road. Prisoner transport. Report of suspicious box at Glendale Reservoir. Trespassing, forwarded to Fish and Game.
Oct. 25: Transported 5 adults males from Cache County Jail to Franklin County for court
without incident. Agency assist. Medical.
Court report
Christopher H. Annable, Weston, 37, was fined $407.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail which was suspended and placed on probation for one year for trespassing on private property of another to hunt, retrieve wildlife, fish or trap
Fines: $250.00 Suspended: $0.00 Costs: $157.50. He was also fined $182.50 for a violation of fish ad game rules.
Casey Foster, 32, Bancroft, was fined $902.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail of which 18 days were suspended, had his drivers license suspended for 90 days, and was placed on probation for nine months, for a DUI.
Justin Gish, 33, Smithfield, Utah, was fined $253, for a violation of state branding rules and regulations.
Brian K. Hall, 59, Preston, was fined $353 for unlawfully taking of game animals, birds or furbearers.
Rebecca B. Heath, 42, Preston, was fined $697.50 was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended, and placed on nine months probation, for possession of a controlled substance.
David James, 50, was fined $226 for disturbing the peace, and $457.50 for petit theft.
Jase James, 28, Preston, was fined $226 for disturbing the peace and $100 for intentional destruction of a line or instrument of telecommunication.
Cody Nathaniol Jones, 28, Preston, was sentenced to five years probation for a felony DUI.
Sammy J. Marshall, 48, was fined $257.50 for leaving the scene of an accident for failing to stop for an accident in which there was damage.
Divorces
Anna Marie Robinson from Terry G. Robinson.
ShaMe’ Belew from Terry Lee Belew.