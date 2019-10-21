25 years ago, Oct. 19, 1994
Elected officials throughout Franklin County, with two exceptions, voiced opposition to a proposed initiative establishing term limits for elected federal, state, county, municipal and school district officials.
For the youth soccer teams, Preston’s first snowfall of the year was no deterrent at all, not even to the parents. They kept the ball moving during one quarter of the games held on Craner Field to participate in their child’s sport.
For the last 24 years, Mariann Newbold of Preston has been voluntarily painting door signs for residents of the Franklin County Nursing Home. Newbold said she tries to incorporate a part of the person’s productive life into the door sign she creates.
4-H members throughout the county are planning to scare the heebee jeebies out of anyone who comes to their annual Haunted House. The spooks will wait for their victims to stroll through the county fairgrounds. Ghosts and ghouls, witches and monsters will make nightly appearances.
An assisted-living care facility is under construction on Third North east of State Street. The purpose of this facility is for those people who do not require help as intensive as a nursing home provides, but who need assistance with daily living, said builder Bryon Martin. The facility is not a skilled nursing facility, like the nursing home, rather it is for intermediate care.
Whatever happened to “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you?” It’s a shame that some people think they can come on your property and steal anything they please. In the little over five years since my husband died, many things have been stolen from my farm. The first things to be taken were all of my small tools such as shovels, pitch forks, etc.
50 years ago, Oct. 23, 1969
Preston Merchants will be out competing against each other in the first annual Costume Contest as part of Crazy Daze, planned by the Preston Merchants and the Preston schools. Grade school students from Jefferson and Whitney will join with the merchants when they present the annual costume parade through town.
The amount of money in circulation in Franklin county, a prime indicator of local business activity, is at a high level.
LaVar Smith tops the beets in his field, using the tops for silage and getting ready for harvesting the sugar beets. Topping beets is comparatively new to Cache Valley and is catching on. Mrs. Boyce Pitcher and Mrs. Jed Pitcher are among the many women who have taken over the driving operations during the current beet harvest.
Three missionaries from Franklin County met recently in Japan during a mission conference. The three are Elder Steven Norton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Max Norton, Preston; Elder Clint Hobbs, son of Mrs. Julia Hobbs of Franklin; and Elder Lance Garner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Garner, Preston. They were together at the Japan-Okinawa First Annual Birthday conference in Abena Branch, Osaka, Japan.
Franklin county has now achieved 87.7 percent of its quota in the sale of U.S. Savings Bonds, compared to 73.9 percent for Caribou county.
75 years ago, Oct. 26, 1944
People from Franklin county will have an opportunity to see a state-wide collection of labor saving farm machinery and home gadgets that have been developed in Idaho during this war. A collection of plans, models and machines are being assembled and will be on display. The exhibit will include a complete unit of the latest sugar beet and green pea labor-saving equipment which is being prepared by local companies.
Said one skeleton in the museum to another: “If we had any guts we’d get out of here.”
School students of Franklin County who have been out of school for the harvest vacation will commence class work studies again Oct. 30, with a major portion of the farm work under control.
Once there were things people couldn’t talk about, but now they can’t talk about anything else.
Your car is King with us — We like cars. Our idea of music is an engine running smoothly and easily — no knocks or sputters. Every car that rolls through our doors is a challenge — to do our best to make it run like new. That’s why we’d like to serve your car, and why, when it’s here, we’ll treat it like a king. — McCune Motor Co. — Let us winter-proof your car now.
100 years ago, Oct. 23, 1919
The Supreme Court of the State of Idaho has held that anything containing alcohol which is sold for use as a beverage is contrary to the prohibition law. The Attorney General advises that lemon, vanilla and other extracts when sold to persons known to drink liquor, or where the persons to whom they are sold are believed to use the same for beverage purposes, that it contravenes the prohibition statue. The same would apply to patent medicines, etc., sold by druggists.
Lingerie straps which can be transferred from one undie to another by simply unsnapping the snap fasteners are dainty things to give and handy things to have. You might make them of batiste and trim them with fine cross-stitching in pastel colors. You might hemstitch them in colors, or you might buttonhole the edges.
Watch out for the big celebration in Preston on November 11th. There will be a big barbecue, and something will be doing all the time. Committees for the big celebration are getting a line on some fireworks. Be sure that you are in Preston on that date.
The United States Senate has agreed to seven reservations to the peace treaty, and now it seems that the entire pact will go through as amended.