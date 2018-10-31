By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
(Editorial Note: Part 79 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted the settlement of Franklin County. Sources: US Census records of 1870, 1880 and 1900; Early History of Fairview, ID 1867-1967; Fairview, Idaho, the Growth Years 1890-1987; Life History of Robert Bodily; Life story written by Ray Stewart and three sons)
After Robert Bodily moved from Fairview, (see Oct. 24, 2018 Citizen) blacksmithing needs were filled by “Ed Peck (who) owned a shop a short distance east of Bodily’s and Arthur Peck and Ray Stewart (who) owned a shop across from the church.”
Ed Peck loved baseball. He was born in 1875, and in his teen years played ball on a ball diamond that was “down on the flat just under the hill by the old Inglet place” in Fairview. When Peck sold his blacksmith shop a ball diamond was built where the shop had been.
Ray Stewart’s family moved from Richmond, Utah, to Arizona, in 1875 when he was 5-years-old. In 1883, a terrible plague of smallpox broke out among the settlers. Fifty percent of the population of Mesa was wiped out, including Ray’s mother and some of his siblings. Ray felt so badly that he tried unsuccessfully, to get the disease.
On his own, at a young age he moved around the west, learning different trades along the way. “During my stay in these places, I kept receiving letters from one of my sisters (who had married a man by the name of Edward Peck, then living at Fairview), imploring me to come to Idaho, as her husband had a blacksmith shop and had plenty of work, and wanted me to come up there and help him in his shop. So in the year of 1894, I went to Idaho,” states Stewart’s life history.
In 1897 he met his future wife, Miss Mary Matilda Bodily. For him it was love at first sight. She promised to become his wife, then he received a mission call to the Samoan Islands putting their plans on hold.
He had only $70 and no means of support to serve the mission. When it came time to go, cash gifts from friends of $92, brought his total funds to $162, enough to pay passage on the ship and have $50 left.
After three years of loving the Samoan people he returned in 1901 and married his ‘Tildy’ in the Logan Temple, making their home in Fairview.
Drawing on his early experience as an engineer for the Southern Pacific, Stewart used steam engines for power to run threshing machines for local farmers. He helped to build the first telephone line from Preston to Fairview, and was the trouble-shooter on the line.
This was a man with varied talents. Playing the cornet, he often helped play music for dances. He acted in plays, often playing the part of the villain.
“On both July 4th and 24th, they would hold a celebration at the church, and would assign him to fire off the salute.” He did this by setting one anvil on the ground, then a steel ring on it. He filled the ring with black powder, fixed a fuse to it, then placed another anvil on top of the ring. The he lit the fuse. “It made a very loud report when detonated.”
In 1911 or 1912 Stewart suffered a heart attack and Dr. States of Preston, told him that if he didn’t go to a lower altitude, he wouldn’t live another year. They moved to Gridley, CA, still farming. He went out to the barn to feed his livestock one morning in January, 1950. When he didn’t return his family found he had passed away in the haymow.