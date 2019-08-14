After many years of service Paul Seare has moved on and the choir program is now in the hands of newcomer Sarah Kateifides. The Logan native moved with her family to her mother’s homeland of Australia in 1999 and when her family returned to the states in 2011 she stayed to continue her education.
Kateifides studied at the University of Southern Queensland in Toowoomba where she earned a bachelor of music. She majored in piano performance with a minor in ensemble pedagogy and completed a thesis in the Bachelor of Creative Arts (Honours) Program there, majoring in music analysis. Then she earned her teaching degree, majoring in secondary education.
Two years ago she and her husband Nicholas returned to Logan with their beloved cat and dog. “We made the massive decision to move to Logan so I could spend time with my 90-year-old grandmother and help her in her aging years,” she said.
Kateifides brings six years of teaching experience to the PHS program. “My first five years of teaching were spent at Emmaus College in a town called Rockhampton in Queensland, Australia,” she said. “There I taught music from K-12 doing everything from jazz band and general music to choir and musicals.”
Kateifides is sensitive to the long history of Mr. Seare and the traditions that have been established but also has plans of her own. “When coming into an established music program it is very important to know its history.” She said. “I am still learning what that history is and want to respect and honor it but also know I am a different person and my approach to teaching music will reflect that.”
“My philosophy in teaching is that music is for everyone and everyone is for music! Every single child should have an equal opportunity to access QUALITY music education. Students can achieve any goal they aspire to in music as long as they are prepared to work. Becoming a virtuoso musician does not happen overnight. But it is also just as important that a teacher lead by example by continuing their learning. My goal as a music educator is to ensure that students have a strong foundational knowledge of the fundamentals of music and delivering it in a relevant and engaging way.”
Though she is excited to begin a new adventure at Preston High School Sarah Kateifides will also miss Australia, particularly the family members still living there. “I miss SO many things about Australia,” she said. “It was very difficult to leave especially because I left behind two brothers, my darling 18 month old nephew and another niece or nephew on the way. I miss living close to the beach and fish & chips! And I know more than anything I will, without a shadow of a doubt miss the mild-snowless winters!”