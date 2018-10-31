With voting day, Nov. 6, in just under a week The Preston Citizen has consolidated the propositions one will find on the ballot. Proposition One, titled the “Save Horse Racing in Idaho Act,” is about the installation of Historical Horse Racing (HHR) terminals in race tracks. They function similar to live horse races but they are recorded races.
One major claim of Prop One is that it will increase the state’s funding of schools. A breakdown of the proceeds distribution was included in the proposition. For every dollar spent gambling on horse races at least 90 cents goes to the winner, one cent goes to the Idaho State Racing Commission (ISRC) as a service charge for the remainder of the funds, half a cent goes to schools, one quarter of a cent will go to the racing commission, one tenth of a cent goes to breed distribution and track Distribution, each, and the remaining one twentieth of a cent goes to the Idaho Horse Council (IHC) youth programs.
Prop One has promised a $50 million economic cash infusion into the state for the sake of gambling. So that means $45 million in winnings, $500,000 for the ISRC service charge, $225,000 for schools, $125,000 for the racing commission itself, $50,000 for the breed distribution, $50,000 for the track distribution, and $25,000 for the IHC youth programs. That totals $45,975,000, leaving $4,025,000, or eight percent, left. There is no statement in the proposition as to what that remaining eight percent will be used for.
One thing to point out is that the $225,000 earmarked for schools would be distributed to all 90 school districts in Idaho, meaning an extra $25,000 in Preston’s and West Side’s district pockets.
One key restriction on HHR is that they will only be present at tracks where a minimum of eight races are held annually, according to a statement of Governor Butch Otter.
The proposition’s trying to make a key distinction between HHR terminals and slot machines. A HHR terminal is described in the proposition as not being “...activated by a handle or lever, (and) do not dispense coins, currency, tokens, or chips….” Basically the argument is that it’s not a slot machine because it lacks those features and is therefore not subject to Idaho’s ban on casino type gambling.
Inadvertently Governor Butch Otter pointed out that both sides of the issue are acting in their own self-interest. Track owners want HHR machines to supplement their income while Idaho’s Native American tribes don’t want more competition for their casinos.
“Idahoans should also know about the astounding hypocrisy of the Coeur D’Alene Tribe’s Political Action Committee opposing Prop One. It is funded almost entirely by their tribal casino. They are pouring millions of dollars into a negative effort to undermine a revival of horse racing and trying to scare Idahoans about gaming,” states Otter.
Proposition Two is yet another tweak to the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). This particular tweak is an expansion of Medicaid. The expansion will allow people earning 33 percent over the national poverty line to claim Medicaid. The current federal limit allows for states to allow up to 38 percent above the poverty level. The 2017 poverty level in the US for a four person household was $28,290, so if Prop Two passes those making $37,625.70 a year, or less, qualify for Medicaid.
Nick Stehle, a senior researcher at the Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) submitted a letter to the media illustrating the importance of voting no on Prop Two. In the letter Stehle points out the unforeseen growth of the Medicaid system when Obamacare became law stating, “Since 2000, spending on able-bodied adults dependent on Medicaid has increased from just $19 billion to nearly $158 billion - an increase of more than 700 percent.” According to the FGA, should the state expand Medicaid the new enrolment will exceed their projections by 61 percent. The expansion is expected to cost $6.6 billion, though Stehle emphasized that like previous projections it is likely to be more.