Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
Thirty Young Men, Young Women and their leaders went to the Corn Maze in Preston, Oct. 23. Audrey Dransfield, Young Women’s President of the Mapleton Ward reports “It was great especially with the games within the maze which made it really fun, and we liked the different booths of pumpkins that we could vote on.”
The Mapleton Ward had a Chili and Cornbread Cookoff on Tues., Oct. 30, where the food was tasted and voted on. The Young Men and Young Women were in charge of the ward activity. They set up six booths for carnival games. A Trunk or Treat followed for the rest of the evening
The Young Men and Young Women in the Franklin Stake have been playing volleyball for the last month at the Franklin Stake Center. They will participate in a Round Robin Tournament scheduled for Wed., Nov. 7 where they will be assigned a team to compete in.
The Cub River Ward is having a dinner on Halloween night, Wed., Oct. 31, at the ward building under the direction of the Primary. A chili, soup, and cinnamon roll dinner is at 6:30 p.m. The Young Men’s organization will have games. The Young Women’s group will have Halloween music for the children to dance to in their costumes. The children should bring a bag to Trick or Treat inside the building’s classrooms.For a combined Young Men/Young Woman activity, the Cub River Ward went to the American Heritage Center and went through the corn maze in Logan, Utah.
Clifton
By THAYA GILMORE
Clifton City is having a Trunk or Treat activity and dinner tonight on Wed., Oct. 31, at 6 p.m. at the Clifton City Park. Dinner is provided by Papa Jay’s and Clifton City.
Elder Dallin Ward returned from his mission to Chihuahua, Mexico, and reported it in the Clifton Second Ward on Sun., Oct. 28.
The Lunch Bunch will meet at Papa J’s on Mon., Nov. 5, at noon. All are welcome to attend for a fun time of visiting.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA
ERICKSON
Glen and Betty Jo Jepsen, grandparents, and Kerry and Melinda Jepsen, parents with their children, were able to all be together to attend General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Salt Lake City. They were pleased to be nearby when granddaughter Macy Jepsen was translating a session into the Cambodian language, which she learned in her own missionary experience. While down in that part of the Wasatch Front they also took in the Utah State /BYU football game.
A Scout Court of Honor was held in the Latter-Day Saint Ward. The setting was outdoors with a campfire, and all ages—Cubs, 11-year-olds and on up were part of it. Some had enjoyed the Fall Camporee not too long before this occasion. Awards were presented to several of the young men, wrapping up their summer efforts with rank advancement and earning merit badges. As befitting the presence of a campfire, the refreshments were s’mores. Can’t beat that!
Benjamin Seamons, son of Jeff and Jennifer Seamons, was a featured speaker in the LDS Ward, prior to his departing to serve a mission in the Brazil, Rio de Janeiro area. He will enter the MTC in Provo, UT at the end of October. Friends and family from both the Seamons and the Jarvis sides of this family gathered to celebrate this new chapter of Ben’s life.
Nick Hawkes stayed at home with his job while the rest of his family, that of Robert and Liz Hawkes of Treasureton, took a lengthy drive to Santan Valley, AZ, to spend a few days with Liz’s mother. In spite of the heat they had a great time and extended their stay one day longer than had been planned.
Bill and Myrna Despain have moved to Preston. We are glad they haven’t gone too far and are within reach. They will be sorely missed.
Deer hunting season has kept our hills and canyons busy the past few weeks. Soon those critters will be trimming off any remnant of flowers or greenery left in our yards or gardens. The freezing that took out our plants also discouraged the box elder bugs and other fall creepers but with the return of some warmth the bugs are back, dropping onto the human population at unexpected times.
Banida/Winder
By THAYA GILMORE
The Winder Ward Young Women painted pumpkins and took them around to the homes of some of the elderly ward members to brighten up their porches.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Hunting season in Franklin is drawing to a close, and many have reported success in their efforts. Wess Dean and Glen Kirkbride combined to pull down a bull elk as well as getting their deer. Dean’s son, Colby, got a bull, and with his cousins’ hunting party got several deer. Daughters are a force to be reckoned with - Kirkbride’s daughter Nicole got her deer, and Dave Priestley’s daughter, Shaylee, shot a deer and a turkey! Josh Yardley brought home a nice deer during the archery season, and another in the regular season. Yardley’s dad, Roy, sustained broken ribs, a bruised lung, and head injury when he suffered a tractor accident Oct. 16, but claimed it would not restrict his hunting efforts. It just proves you can’t keep a seasoned hunter down!
The Ellen Wright Camp of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers has changed its scheduled time for this year. The next meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m. in the Franklin Stake Center. New and old members are encouraged to attend.
