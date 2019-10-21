Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Hunting season is upon us, and some seek out truly rare opportunities. Roger Wright, accompanied by his son Lance, Mark Dietrich and David Priestley are among the few who are willing to travel all night and all day to hunt oryx in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Leaving late on Sept. 25, and with a little time out for rock hounding in Green River, New Mexico, to recover 10- to 15-pound petrified wood samples, they finally arrived. Roger crashed, and the other three went on to tour the White Sands National Monument. Later, while hunting on the White Sand Missile Range and holding the only tag, Roger was glad to have the support of the others. Priestley has shot several oryx in the past, as has Lance. Dietrich joined the group to gain experience for future opportunities. Finally, on the last day, Roger was successful. The 450-pound animal was divided into steaks, roasts and meat for jerky, which will be a tasty reminder of their adventure.
In preparation of the Nov. 5 elections, Franklin will sponsor “Meet the Candidates” on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. in the city offices. John Packer and Deidra Burgess are incumbents for their two council seats, and there are three other citizens running: Tauma Noel, Marilyn Sanchez and Corey Richards. Come prepared to pose questions and share views with the candidates.
Attention all ghosts, goblins, and assorted Halloween characters — there will be donuts and hot chocolate (happily provided by the city) in addition to the trunk-or-treat in the church parking lot the night of Halloween. Be sure to stop in and collect your goodies!
Clifton
BY CAROLYN SMART
Congratulations to Cierra Headworth, daughter of Kevin and Heidi of the Clifton 1st Ward. She has received an LDS mission call to serve in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Cierra will join fellow ward member, Kelsey Moyle, serving in Philadelphia. Sister missionaries are awesome!
Heather Tolman from the Clifton 1st Ward has been called to be the Preston North Stake Relief Society Secretary. Ryan Buttars from the Clifton 2nd Ward is a newly called member of the North Stake High Council.
Oct. 14 was meeting day for the Clifton and Oxford Daughters of Utah Pioneer camps. Both camps traveled to Preston to visit the new Franklin County Pioneer Museum. Alexis Beckstead, company president for Franklin Company, gave interesting tours for both groups. Attending from Cedar Tree Camp was Jean Malouf, Ruth Price, Debra Miles, Jamie Sharp, Afton Ralphs, Susan Atkin, Sue Beckstead, Dolletta Roberts and Dru Westover. Attending from the Harold B. Lee Camp was Nola Garner, Carolyn Smart, Edna Fuller, Teresa Wood, Carol Beutler, Peggy Christensen, and Emma Jean Rider. Alexis has done an outstanding job in making this museum a reality. Do yourselves a favor and visit it sometime!
Everywhere we look we see those not-so-precious boxelder bugs. I think they heard about all of the notoriety of the Mormon Crickets from last summer and wanted their fair share. OK, guys, you have had your 15 minutes of fame so GO AWAY!
The Beutler Middle School eighth graders presented their fall musical, “Lion King, Jr.,” last weekend. These kids are very talented and put on a very entertaining show!
October is rapidly coming to a close so here are two not-to-be-missed activities you might like to attend. The annual Westover Halloween Lane is now open at 6079 N. Westside Highway in Clifton from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. until Halloween night. Walk through or drive through and visit the treat shack. There are tons of fun Halloween displays and it is all free!
Also, coming to the Dahle Performina Arts Center is a concert from Jenny Oaks Baker, a violinist, on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at westside202.com.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Some farmers are done, some still pushing to get that third crop of hay done. Some have raked it at least three times in the drying process. The baling equipment goes to work even in the dark and there is much relief when the task is completed. This has been a year to deal with a damp fall for an obstacle.
The vibrant colors of our trees a week ago are now a blur of crackling dry leaves, colors muted nearly to the point of tan and grey. The slightest wind has the leaves falling into a crunchy carpet. The deer hunters will have a hard time sneaking up on their prey. The deer will have an equally hard time slipping off with noiseless steps.
Lana McCracken is home after having some shoulder surgery. This was repair work was for a torn rotator cuff, following a fall. She is doing well and learning to be ambidextrous. With a few more weeks of physical therapy, she plans to be good as "almost new."
The turkeys are coming back from their summer vacation to the higher mountains. They have been seen feeding in the fields by Turkey Curve near the home of LeeAnn and Clyde Gilbert. Not in great quantities thus far, perhaps these are the scouts for the rest of the flock. I note that the birds are bustling around the Cub River area as well. Our two areas are connected with a ridge in between.
The family of John and Arlene Warburton gathered in Mink Creek for the funeral of John. Two of their children live in St. George, Utah, Paul and Sandalee Warburton and James and Chantelle Warburton. David and Wendy Warburton are in American Fork, Utah, Rita and Richard Cargill in Beaumont, California. Michelle and Chris Ure live in Ogden, Utah. Cherise and Tracy Olsen, in Franklin, the only ones still in Idaho.
The roar of the motorcycles traveling up and down our highway has lessened with the chillier temperatures. Earlier in the season, a cavalcade of 32 bikers were headed south after being in Bear Lake country. Imagine trying to pass that parade!